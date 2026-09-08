CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT to Bring West End Singers to Massey Hall

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Massey Hall presents Christmas by Candelight on Monday, December 21, 2026 at 8pm at Massey Hall.

Direct from London's West End! Join a spectacular cast of West End Singers and a world-class live band, as they perform your favourite Christmas Hits, as never heard before.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, just in time for a magical evening of best loved festive music, performed live at the beautiful Massey Hall, by candlelight.

Featuring sing-along classics White Christmas, Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!, Santa Baby, O Holy Night, Winter Wonderland and many more, this uplifting concert is the perfect way to celebrate a Holly Jolly Christmas with the whole family!

Tickets are available Friday, September 11 via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.

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