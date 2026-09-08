CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT to Bring West End Singers to Massey Hall
The West End production will feature sing-along favorites such as O Holy Night and Santa Baby performed live by candlelight.
Massey Hall presents Christmas by Candelight on Monday, December 21, 2026 at 8pm at Massey Hall.
Direct from London's West End! Join a spectacular cast of West End Singers and a world-class live band, as they perform your favourite Christmas Hits, as never heard before.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, just in time for a magical evening of best loved festive music, performed live at the beautiful Massey Hall, by candlelight.
Featuring sing-along classics White Christmas, Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!, Santa Baby, O Holy Night, Winter Wonderland and many more, this uplifting concert is the perfect way to celebrate a Holly Jolly Christmas with the whole family!
Tickets are available Friday, September 11 via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.
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