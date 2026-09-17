Gideon Arthurs Will Step Down as Executive Director of Soulpepper
Gideon joined Soulpepper in 2022 and will step down on October 30.
Soulpepper Theatre has announced that it is parting ways with its executive director. Gideon Arthurs will step down as Executive Director on October 30.
Read the full statement below:
"Today, we’re sharing the bittersweet news that, after almost five years of dedicated leadership, Gideon Arthurs will step down as Executive Director of Soulpepper Theatre on October 30.
Gideon joined Soulpepper in 2022 as we prepared to reopen following the pandemic. During his tenure, we welcomed artists and audiences back, expanded our role beyond the stage through ambitious civic and community programming, and welcomed Paolo Santalucia as Artistic Director.
Much of an Executive Director’s work happens behind the scenes, but if you’ve joined us for a show, concert, free film, public conversation or community gathering over the past four years, you’ve experienced the impact of Gideon’s leadership.
As Paolo’s inaugural season gets underway, Soulpepper enters its next chapter with renewed momentum, a growing community and an exciting year of theatre, music and civic programming ahead.
Please join us in celebrating Gideon’s remarkable contribution to Soulpepper and wishing him all the very best for what comes next."
About Gideon Arthurs
From 2014-2022, he was the CEO of The National Theatre School of Canada (NTS). In collaboration with the NTS team, he helped build policies that fostered a diverse, inclusive, and open institution, including saving the Sears Drama Festival from closure by integrating it as an NTS program that now reaches over 8,000 people in more than 350 communities. During his tenure, NTS also launched several artist residencies for Indigenous artists and emerging cultural leaders, led a significant capital renovation project, worked to overhaul the School’s curriculum, and significantly expanded its bursary program.
Prior to joining NTS, he led several major projects as General Manager of Toronto’s Tarragon Theatre (2012-2014) and as Executive Director of the Toronto Fringe Festival (2008-2012).
Born and raised in Toronto, he has devoted his entire life to theatre starting with his acting debut as a child at the Théâtre Français de Toronto in 1988! He has served on numerous boards and committees, including as the Chair of the Sankofa Board of Management. He is currently the President of the Board of Directors for TAPA.
He is a recipient of the Prix Mosaïque, awarded by L’Union des Artistes in recognition of the school’s work on inclusion. Previously, he served on the Board of Directors of the Conseil des arts de Montréal, including as Chair of the Governance Committee and member of the Development and Diversity Committees; on the Executive Committee of Culture Montréal; as President of La Serre – Arts vivants; as a Steering Committee member for the Canadian Arts Summit; as Chair of the Small Theatre Administrative Facility (now Generator TO); as Vice-President of the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts; as a Board Director of the Segal Centre for the Performing Arts; and as Chair of the Paprika Festival, among many other volunteer leadership roles.
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