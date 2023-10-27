Review: A POEM FOR RABIA at Tarragon Theatre

This fearlessly creative play is as messy and complex as its themes of colonialism and queer womanhood.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
WICKED Returns to Toronto in June 2024 Photo 2 WICKED Returns to Toronto in June 2024
Photos: First Look at Lena Hall, Oliver Tompsett, and More in IN DREAMS in Toronto Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Lena Hall, Oliver Tompsett, and More in IN DREAMS in Toronto
Lena Hall Chats IN DREAMS On BREAKING THE CURTAIN PODCAST Photo 4 Lena Hall Chats IN DREAMS On BREAKING THE CURTAIN PODCAST

Review: A POEM FOR RABIA at Tarragon Theatre

“Time is a puddle/A splash/A drop.”

In Nikki Shaffeeullah’s A POEM FOR RABIA, a collaboration between Tarragon and Nightwood Theatre presented at the Tarragon Extraspace, three centuries of women come together to explore their shared history and the currents of progress and change that shape their lives. Expansive and thoughtful, it’s a fearlessly creative play as messy and complex as the themes of colonialism and queer womanhood it investigates, both to its major credit and minor detriment.

In 1853, Rabia (Adele Noronha) finds herself on an indentured servant ship after being “recruited” by colonial forces, leaving her job as a domestic servant and her secret flirtation with her mistress Anu (Michelle Mohammed) on a months-long journey from India to the Caribbean. Alone, bored, and hungry, she bonds with fellow recruit/captive Farooq (Anand Rajaram), who at first tentatively approaches her for sexual favours but soon falls for her charms.

In 1953, Betty (also Mohammed), Rabia’s descendant, starts work as a secretary in the Governor of Guyana’s office after leaving her family to strike out on her own; she’s faced with the choice of following in the alluring footsteps of her coworker Marsha (Virgilia Griffith) and fighting the office’s unjust “investigation” of the country’s newly-elected independent government at the potential cost of her livelihood.

Meanwhile, in 2053, Zahra is experiencing a serious dopamine drop from the combination of the death of her grandmother and the aftermath of the victory of her movement’s goal to abolish prisons. She finds both the hard administrative work of actually closing the prisons and her attempts to have a baby with her partner Sheree (also Griffith) tedious, and escapes into stomach-twisting fantasies of generations past.

Directors Donna-Michelle St. Bernard and Claire Preuss let everything unfold on Sonja Rainey’s effectively cool-hued set design, which evokes both an office and a ship in its wooden benches, sail-like curtains, and curved bow overlooking a pool of water. The backdrop, asymmetric puzzle-piece panels of what look like brushed metal, form a mirror without a clear reflection. The fluidity of the set allows the marvellous cast to use it to its full advantage, breathing sparkling life into Shaffeeullah’s multifaceted, vibrant characters and allowing them to fold into their pages of history while giving us moments of modernity.

Noronha lights up the stage as the mischievous and lively Rabia, showing us two very different sides of her in her relationships with Anu and Farooq, and it’s hard not to warm to Rajaram’s quietly playful Farooq as the two of them mock the derisive terms the sailors in charge call them. Mohammed’s Betty, a dreamer who fantasizes while listening to radio soap operas, is as winsome as her Anu is crafty and calculating. Griffith’s Sheree and Marsha both alternate between vulnerable warmth and harshness, as people who are forced to carry the weight of the hard work when others let them down. One might wish for more definition from Jay Northcott’s British civil servant, but as a close friend of Zahra, his little-brother-like tough love is endearing.

The cast’s skill is exemplified in three very different readings of the same, titular poem: Norhanha as Rabia, its writer, draws the words out of herself simply, from the heart, speaking personally and tentatively while they blossom around her. When Mohammed as Rabia’s employer takes control of her words, writing them down for permanence, she later speaks them herself, twisting them into a mockery of overblown performance and artifice. Finally, writer Shafeeullah as Zahra gives her rendition the feeling of a prayer, a call to connect generations.

Like a well-constructed vessel, the complexity of the script is its strength when it’s exploring the lives of its characters; Shafeeullah has a great ear for powerful language and scenes that create tension and moral quandaries. However, since she’s trying to tell three complete stories as well as a fourth that brings them all together, there are also a few weaknesses in the symmetry of the ship.

While the 1853/1953/2053 spacing of the characters is effective thematically, logistically there’s a bit of confusion as to how the death of Zahra’s grandmother, a person she admits to intellectualizing rather than connecting with, creates the sudden connection to her ancestors that fuels the plot. A little more information about Zahra’s relationship with her family would be helpful to ground the story’s expansive premise. As well, because the poem is so central to the theme of the play, it feels unbalanced that Betty never really gets a chance to engage with it. The tone and structure of the play also become more experimental in the second half, where either foreshadowing or more of an extreme and pronounced difference would heighten the impact of these changes.

Finally, the choice of 2053 as a setting feels distracting because it appears so much like the present. Without a real sense of what the play’s social and technological vision of the future looks like beyond the recent abolishment of prisons, there’s a sense of untapped potential. Curiously, I had no problem with and even enjoyed the occasional anachronistic language from 1853 or 1953, but felt it was limiting to use present social justice language and talking points, which evolve and change quickly even in the present, in the world of the future.

When three centuries of women literally wade into the water, though, they unlock further depths: a discussion about the value and drawbacks of “presentism” is a major highlight of the evening. Zahra believes in the power of seeing the past through a lens of modern-day attitudes and values to amplify marginalized voices, while her ancestors criticize her for casting their time as a simple narrative of power and marginalization without considering the perspective of the actual marginalized people who lived through it. Everything is messy about history and progress, it seems, even the victories, especially as we get further from the past and it all runs together.

As Shaffeeullah writes, time is a puddle, and it’s up to us to sort out the drops.

Photo of Michelle Mohammed, Nikki Shaffeeullah, and Adele Noronha by Cylla von Tiedemann




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Elisabeth St-Gelais Wins First Prize and Audience Choice Award in COCs 10th Annual Centre Photo
Elisabeth St-Gelais Wins First Prize and Audience Choice Award in COC's 10th Annual Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition

Soprano Elisabeth St-Gelais of Chicoutimi, QC took home First Prize and the Audience Choice Award at the Canadian Opera Company’s 10th annual Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition on October 26, 2023 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

2
Red Sky Performance Returns to Canada Stage in November Photo
Red Sky Performance Returns to Canada Stage in November

Following a sold-out and critically acclaimed run of MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER in the 22.23 season, Red Sky Performance returns to Canadian Stage this November, with RED SKY AT NIGHT, on stage for four performances from November 3rd through 5th for an already SOLD-OUT run at the Berkeley Street Theatre.

3
SIX in Toronto to Launch Queen of the Month Initiative Photo
SIX in Toronto to Launch Queen of the Month Initiative

Celebrate those who inspire you with SIX THE MUSICAL! Check out the Queen of the Month feature and discover the incredible women behind the show.

4
Review: WILDWOMAN at Soulpepper Theatre Photo
Review: WILDWOMAN at Soulpepper Theatre

Soulpepper Theatre presents the latest addition to their Her Words festival with Kat Sandler's scandalous and hilarious romp Wildwoman. Based on the alleged true story behind Beauty and the Beast, Catherine de Medici from the infamous Medici family, a woman known for her scheming Machiavellian ways, marries a petulant manchild King Henry II.

From This Author - Ilana Lucas

Ilana Lucas is an English professor at Toronto’s Centennial College. She holds a BA in English and Theatre from Princeton University, and an MFA in Dramaturgy and Script Development from Columbi... Ilana Lucas">(read more about this author)

Interview: Marshall Pynkoski And Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg of Opera Atelier on ORPHEUS AND EURYDICEInterview: Marshall Pynkoski And Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg of Opera Atelier on ORPHEUS AND EURYDICE
Review: APPROPRIATE at Coal Mine TheatreReview: APPROPRIATE at Coal Mine Theatre
Feature: NÄSS at Harbourfront CentreFeature: NÄSS at Harbourfront Centre
Review: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at Streetcar CrowsnestReview: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at Streetcar Crowsnest

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
Peter Pan: The Panto in Toronto Peter Pan: The Panto
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (11/29-12/31)
The Vagina Monologues in Toronto The Vagina Monologues
Cyril Clark (10/26-10/28)
FireWorks Festival in Toronto FireWorks Festival
Alumnae Theatre (11/08-11/26)
The Wizard of Oz in Toronto The Wizard of Oz
The Rose (11/02-11/12)
Choral Kaleidoscope in Toronto Choral Kaleidoscope
Tafelmusik (11/17-11/19)
Fiddler on the Roof in Toronto Fiddler on the Roof
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (11/29-12/24)
Xanadu in Toronto Xanadu
Scarborough Village Theatre (11/02-11/18)
Little Circus That Could in Toronto Little Circus That Could
Wychwood Theatre (11/04-11/19)
The Ugly Duckling in Toronto The Ugly Duckling
Maja Prentice Theatre (10/29-10/29)
Handel Messiah in Toronto Handel Messiah
Tafelmusik (12/14-12/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You