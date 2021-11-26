Principal Cast Announced For THE NUTCRACKER at the National Ballet of Canada

Barry Hughson, Executive Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced the principal casting for The Nutcracker which makes its celebrated return to the stage.

This season, Principal Dancer Siphesihle November makes his debut as Peter/The Nutcracker opposite Corps de Ballet Member Tirion Law who debuts as the Sugar Plum Fairy. The holiday favourite is onstage December 10 - December 31, 2021 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. #TheNutcrackerNBC

The opening night on December 10 at 7:00 pm will feature Principal Dancers Naoya Ebe and Tina Pereira in the roles of Peter/The Nutcracker and the Sugar Plum Fairy. First Soloist Calley Skalnik will dance the role of the Snow Queen and First Soloist Donald Thom will dance the role of Uncle Nikolai.

Making their debuts this season are Principal Dancer Ben Rudisin as Uncle Nikolai and Second Soloist Genevieve Penn Nabity as the Snow Queen.