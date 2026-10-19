Philip Jonah Logan Geller Named Artistic Director of Native Earth Performing Arts

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The Board of Directors for Native Earth Performing Arts has announced theatre creator and educator Philip Jonah Logan Geller (they/them) as the new Artistic Director of Canada's oldest professional Indigenous theatre company. As previously announced, Joelle Peters will step down from her current role as Artistic Director in November 2026 to refocus on her personal artistic practice after four years of artistic leadership with the company.

“I'm honoured to be passing the AD torch to an artist and community leader whose heart and passion for the arts is undeniable. While I don't remember the moment I first met Philip Geller, I'm almost certain it was somewhere within the orbit of Native Earth,” said Joelle Peters. “Since our paths crossed, I've watched them take on projects and lead initiatives with grace, humility, and immense drive. I'm greatly looking forward to seeing what Philip brings to Native Earth, and for the Toronto community to become better acquainted with their artistry.”

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to be stepping into the role as Artistic Director of Native Earth Performing Arts. I walk into this role inspired, playful, curious, and ready to listen to the emergent needs of our communities,” said Philip Jonah Logan Geller. “Native Earth is a revolutionary, awe inspiring, and extremely important organization in the arts sector, the theatre and performance ecology, and the Indigenous arts community. For me, NEPA has always represented the past, present, and future of Indigenous storytelling. Since its inception it has made an undeniable mark on “Canadian” and Indigenous storytelling and storymaking by supporting artists in developing their voice, in the creation of bold new work, and in defining Indigenous theatre and performance. I am deeply humbled to be continuing such an important legacy, especially in a critical time where Indigenous knowledges and world views are desperately needed to dream healthy, sustainable, and beautiful worlds.”

Philip Jonah Logan Geller is Jewish (Ashkenazi) and Red River Michif (Métis) with Logan, Dupuis, Dease, Vandal ancestors, and roots to the historic Métis community of Rooster Town. They are a citizen of the Manitoba Métis Federation.

As a storyteller they have worked across Turtle Island as a performer, director, dramaturg, producer, clown, creator, and community worker with companies and festivals including Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, Native Earth Performing Arts, Stratford Festival, National Arts Centre, OFFTA, Tangente, Gwaandak Theatre, Toronto Metropolitan University, University of Winnipeg, Centre for Indigenous Theatre, and Paprika Theatre Festival.

They are a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council funded Master of Fine Arts Directing graduate from York University, a top 30 under 30 York University Alumni, and a Ken McDougall Award recipient for promising emerging director. They are a graduate of the BFA Acting Program at the University of Alberta. Although, more importantly, they learn from all the incredible relations – human and more than human – they have the fortune of visiting with.

For two years Philip has been the Co-Artistic Producer for the Kiyanaan Indigenous Theatre Festival in Winnipeg. They have been an Associate Producer at the National Arts Centre for #ReconcileThis and Programming Director for Indigenous Arts Knowledge Exchange. Philip is creating new works in residency at The Theatre Centre and Theatre Passe Muraille. Philip's performance work has toured across so-called Canada.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we're thrilled to welcome Philip as Native Earth Performing Arts' new Artistic Director. Following an extensive search and a strong pool of candidates, the Board was drawn to Philip's vision, collaborative approach to leadership, and commitment to building meaningful relationships with artists and communities,” said Bob Crawford, President of the Board. “Philip brings a distinctive perspective to the role, and we are excited by the possibilities ahead as they join Native Earth at this important moment in the company's history.”

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