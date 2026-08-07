PRE-EXISTING CONDITION to Open Coal Mine Theatre's Season

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COAL MINE THEATRE will kick off their 12th season – and biggest to date – this September with the Canadian Premiere of Tony-nominee Marin Ireland's award-winning PRE-EXISTING CONDITION. On stage September 6th to 27th, the COAL MINE production is the first to be licensed since the play's acclaimed 2024 World Premiere off-Broadway with the originating creative team, and the Toronto run occurs alongside a hotly anticipated New York remount. (Media night: September 10th)



A New York Times Critics' Pick, PRE-EXISTING CONDITION offers an “unfiltered examination of how violence imprints itself on the body and soul” (New York Theatre Guide), centered around an unnamed woman navigating the aftermath of a harmful relationship. When the play first ran in New York at the off-Broadway Connelly Theatre, a rotating cast which included Deirdre O'Conell, Edie Falco, and Canadian Tatiana Maslany, inhabited the lead character. COAL MINE's production directed by Canadian icon Linda Kash, will feature a single actor– the luminous Amy Rutherford–in the role, joined by Lindsay Leese, Diana Bentley, and Philip Riccio



“My agent sent me Marin's play while it was enjoying its red-hot run in New York and I just loved it,” comments Coal Mine Artistic Director Ted Dykstra. “Although the idea of the New York production was appealing to me–stars rotating in and out "on book", supported by three stellar actors who were "off-book"– I thought the play would also easily stand on its own with four fine actors and no gimmick. Less than two weeks later, entirely coincidentally, I found myself in an American series acting with Marin Ireland. I told her how much I loved her play and that I'd love to produce it at The COAL MINE with a Canadian cast. Two years later, here we are. I'm so grateful to Marin for trusting us with it.”

Ireland is an American actress known for her expansive work in theatre, independent films, and television - The New York Times once deeming her "one of the great drama queens of the New York stage". She has received nominations for two Independent Spirit Awards and one Tony Award.

She first drew recognition for her starring role in Neil LaBute's Reasons to Be Pretty (2008), for which she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play. After parts in films such as The Understudy and Rachel Getting Married (both 2008), Ireland's role in Glass Chin (2014) earned her a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female. Other recent film credits include Martin Scorcese's The Irishman (2019), The Dark and the Wicked (2020), and Eileen (2023). On television, Ireland played Julia Bowman in the Amazon Studios series Sneaky Pete (2015–2019), Sissy Cooper in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy (2020–2022), and the recent Netflix series His and Hers with Jon Bernthal.

In 2012, Ireland experienced domestic abuse in a relationship with a partner who was also a stage co-star. In the wake of that traumatic period, she began lobbying theater unions to create protocols for handling misconduct. After a meeting with civil rights lawyer Norman Siegel in 2017 at The Public Theater, where they discussed ways of combatting sexual harassment, then launching the Human Resources for the Arts pilot project in January 2018 - a pro bono mediation system where the victim and a perpetrator come to a resolution using a third party not working at a theater.



Joining Kash on the creative team for this production are set and Costume Designer Michelle Tracey, lighting designer Louise Guinand, and sound designer Heidi Wai-Yee Chan.



PRE-EXISTING CONDITION runs September 6th to 27th at the Coal Mine Theatre, with performances Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

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