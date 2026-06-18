AMERICAN BUFFALO, PRE-EXISTING CONDITION Canada Premiere and More Set for Coal Mine Theatre

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Coal Mine Theatre has announced its 2026-27 season. For the first time in its history, the Toronto theatre company will present five productions, continuing its commitment to provocative international works while expanding its investment in the development and production of new Canadian theatre.

The season features a mix of Canadian and Toronto premieres, a celebrated American classic, and the first world premiere to emerge from The Vault Creation Lab, COAL MINE's artistic development initiative launched in 2024.

"I am fond of answering the question 'What's the best thing you've ever done?' by saying 'Whatever I'm working on right now,'" said COAL MINE Artistic Director Ted Dykstra. "The same goes for The COAL MINE and my feeling that season 12 is our best season ever. We are presenting five shows for the first time, and I love the balance of this season as a result."

PRE-EXISTING CONDITION

Canadian Premiere

September 6–27, 2026

Written by Marin Ireland

Directed by Linda Kash

Starring Amy Rutherford, with Diana Bentley, Lindsay Leese, and Philip Riccio.

The season opens with the Canadian premiere of Marin Ireland's acclaimed play Pre-Existing Condition. Centered on a woman navigating the aftermath of a harmful relationship, the work explores recovery, community, and the challenges of moving forward. The New York Times praised the play as "warm, vivid and funny," while describing the experience of watching it as seeing the playwright "open up her rib cage and show us everything."

COAL MINE's production marks only the second production of the play following its 2024 New York premiere. Unlike the original staging, which featured a rotating cast in the lead role, Amy Rutherford will perform the role throughout the Toronto engagement.

AMERICAN BUFFALO

November 8–29, 2026

Written by David Mamet

Directed by Jordan Laffrenier

Starring Ted Dykstra, Gord Rand, and Mackenzie Wojcik.

Jordan Laffrenier makes his COAL MINE debut directing David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic American Buffalo. Set in a rundown Chicago junk shop, the play follows three small-time crooks plotting the theft of a valuable coin collection, only to find their scheme unraveling amid mistrust, paranoia, and failed dreams.

"Working at COAL MINE THEATRE for the first time is very special to me," said Laffrenier. "For years, I've sat in that intimate room watching productions that proved small theatres can make an outsized impact, and now I have the chance to be part of that legacy with American Buffalo."

THE DAY IT ALL WENT SOUTH

World Premiere

February 7–28, 2027

Written and directed by Diana Bentley

Starring Martha Burns, Farhang Ghajar, Louise Lambert, Diego Matamoros, and David Reale.

COAL MINE will present the world premiere of Diana Bentley's playwriting debut, the first production to emerge from The Vault Creation Lab. Set over the course of a turbulent week, the play follows a woman preparing to celebrate her husband's retirement when unexpected events force her to confront questions of identity, mortality, and family.

"It would be an understatement to say that it's extremely exciting to begin to produce original work through our own development process," said Dykstra. "The Day It All Went South is a beautiful, funny, and deeply affecting examination of motherhood and family."

Bentley added, "My goal when I started writing it was to write Martha a tour-de-force. Not unlike Yerma, I wanted to create a play that is a relentless journey for the leading actress."

THE MINUTES

Toronto Premiere

April 11–May 2, 2027

Written by Tracy Letts

Directed by Ted Dykstra

Starring Simon Bracken, Beau Dixon, Barbara Gordon, Christo Graham, Lucy Hill, Ryan Hollyman, Eric Peterson, Rick Roberts, Amy Rutherford, and Richard Waugh.

The spring production will be the Toronto premiere of Tracy Letts' Pulitzer Prize-nominated dark comedy The Minutes. Set in the seemingly idyllic town of Big Cherry, the play follows a newcomer whose questions about local government uncover troubling truths hidden beneath the surface of civic pride.

"I am so thrilled that COAL MINE, once again, will be the chosen place for a Tracy Letts play to make its Toronto premiere," said Dykstra. "This play is surprising, thrilling and shocking, all the things we expect from a Tracy Letts."

APPLES IN WINTER

Toronto Premiere

May 23–June 13, 2027

A Hope and Hell Theatre Co. and Here For Now Theatre Production

Written by Jennifer Fawcett

Directed by Robert Ross Parker

Starring Birgitte Solem.

The season concludes with the Toronto premiere of Jennifer Fawcett's acclaimed solo drama Apples in Winter. The play follows Miriam, whose son is on death row and has requested her apple pie as his final meal. As she prepares the pie, she confronts grief, judgment, forgiveness, and the enduring power of a mother's love.

Previously produced through the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere initiative and staged in Stratford, Ontario, the work has been praised by critics as "stunning" and "a moving testament to the power of parental love."

Tickets

Season subscriptions and single tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. COAL MINE is offering a limited number of $25 tickets for patrons ages 25 and under, $45 preview and arts worker tickets, and general admission tickets ranging from $67.50 to $82.50. Season passes, including a discounted five-show package and a new preview season pass option, are available through August 31.

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