POTTED POTTER: THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE is Coming to Toronto This Holiday Season

London's West End hit Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience – A Parody by Dan and Jeff is flying back to Toronto! Seen by over a million muggles around the world including a residency at the Horseshoe Las Vegas the show is set to cast a spell over the Bluma Appel Theatre December 21 - January 14, 2024. Tickets are on sale now and available through Ticketmaster.ca.

Potted Potter has fans flying off their seats (or broomsticks) with laughter and for the first time in North America the Toronto production will feature an all-female cast. Lottie Bell and Josephine Starte will lead the run with Hanna Berrigan swooping in as Associate Director. The cleverly curated show features perfect Potter props complete with wand and sorting hat, appearances from your favourite characters, and a live Quidditch match!

Ideal for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages, this live production of the boy-who-lived's story combines all seven books into 70 magnificently hilarious minutes.

Created by two-time Olivier Award–nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions first introduced the fabulously funny show to North American audiences in Toronto in 2012. Opening to rave reviews, the show has since toured across North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Dubai, delighting crowds with its clever wit. Whether you're team Gryffindor or don't know the difference between a Death Eater and a dragon, this show is a h-owling good time.

Perfect for those six to Dumbledore Potted Potter runs Thursday, December 21 - Friday, January 14, 2024 with performances Wednesdays to Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

About Starvox Entertainment

Corey Ross founded Starvox Entertainment in 2005 and has seen it rank on Profit Magazine's list of Canada's top growth companies for five years running – the only live entertainment company ever to place on the list. He has grown the business to a multinational group focused on the production, marketing and distribution of live entertainment, festivals and events.

Ross is the producer of innovative art and culture experiences like West-End Hit Harry Potter parody “Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience,” the hugely successful “Wow Variety Spectacular” at Caesars Entertainment Rio Casino, the record-breaking “Evil Dead: The Musical”, and is a co-producer of the globally acclaimed “The Art of Banksy”. Corey Ross is the founder of Lighthouse Immersive, the producers of the world-wide hit “Immersive Van Gogh” experience and “Immersive Disney Animation”.

The company was founded in 2006 by James Seabright to produce the work of Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner. Since then, it has produced Potted Potter in the UK, Australasia and North America, including two West End and two off-Broadway seasons. It has also commissioned and produced the new shows Potted Pirates (Edinburgh, UK tours), Potted Panto (Edinburgh, Vaudeville, London, and UK tour; Olivier Award Nomination for Best Entertainment 2011) and Potted Sherlock.

Hanna Berrigan (Associate Director)

Directing credits include Public Property (Trafalgar Studios), Slowly (Riverside Studios, The Wrestling School), The Lover (Gale Theatre, Barbados), Paradox (RSC), The Real Thing (Osip), God is a DJ (Theatre 503), One Minute (RADA), The Nature of Things (The Place), La Musica Deuxième (Gate), Teenager of the Year (Latitude), The Bald Prima Donna (Etcetera). Hanna worked as Associate Director on The 39 Steps for three years, which involved directing West End casts, the regional tour and new productions in Israel, Italy, and Australia. She has worked as an assistant director at the RSC, The National Theatre and the Royal Court and for Howard Barker. Hanna is an associate of The Wrestling School.

Lottie is delighted to be joining the Potter Potter gang. Her goal is to achieve mischievous magic! She trained at Rose Bruford College, recently appearing in Quiet Rebels (UK Tour), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Acorn Music) and Anarkja (Hightide). For Screen, Lottie's credits include Just William (BBC), Entrance No Exit (Aston), Night Moves (RCS), and Tea and Cake (Kirsty Robinson).

Josephine Starte (Performer)

Josephine is an award-winning actress, writer and improviser, who trained at Cambridge and Australia's National Institute of Dramatic Art. A BAFTA Connect member, Josephine won Best Actress at the NoBudge Independent Film Awards, and her scripts have been shortlisted for Screen Australia's ROAR Award, and longlisted for the Bruntwood Prize and the BAFTA Rocliffe Prize. As a writer-performer, Josephine is a regular collaborator with RSC Creative Fellow Lily McLeish including the acclaimed Killing It at Vault Festival. Josephine is a long-time associate to Kristine Landon Smith, and is a regular in indie art films. Josephine has worked with the Potted Potter creative team before, most recently as Platypus in The Pirate, The Princess and the Platypus. Her theatre credits include work for Southwark Playhouse, Bristol Old Vic, Camden People's Theatre and Polka Theatre.