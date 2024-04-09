Off-Mirvish 2023/24 Season Plays to 85,000 Theatregoers & $7m Box Office

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Off-Mirvish has just ended it's 2023/24 season.



The season began with the Broadway tour of Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird making a rare Toronto visit and playing a sold-out run at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in November 2023. Demand for the show was so strong, a return engagement (May 28 to June 2, 2024) was announced while the original engagement was still playing.



Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of), a hit across the UK and the winner of the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, was the second show in the season. It, too, proved very popular with Toronto audiences, extending twice and playing to 99% capacity at the 700-seat CAA Theatre.



Crow’s Theatre’s acclaimed production of Uncle Vanya was next. Transferring from an in-the-round staging to a proscenium setting, the show also proved to be a sensational success. It played to 87% capacity at the CAA.



The season ended with Neptune Theatre’s production of Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead. Extended twice, the run played to 99.9% capacity at the CAA.

In total, the four plays on the season were seen by over 85,000 theatregoers and took in almost $7m at the box office.

