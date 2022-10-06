Nordic Bridges Announces Fall Programming Update

NORDIC BRIDGES from HARBOURFRONT CENTRE will close out a year of national, collaborative arts and culture programming with performances, premieres and events across the country this fall.

Nordic Bridges, a year-long exchange of art, culture and ideas between Nordic and Canadian artists led by Harbourfront Centre and supported by the Nordic Council of Ministers, continues this fall and winter with performances, premieres and events across the country.

"At this point of Nordic Bridges, we celebrate continued programming, but also the deep connections being made between Canadian and Nordic artists. Art, culture and conversation as sparked by the initiative will continue, with tours and presentations of this year's featured exhibitions and performances confirmed to take place well into 2024." - Laura McLeod, Director, Cultural Engagement at Harbourfront Centre & Lead Producer, Nordic Bridges

Nordic Spotlights across Canada in October, November and December include:

· Nordic Noir films at TIFF including Morten Tyldum's adaptation of Jo Nesbø's novel Headhunters; and the adaptation of Arnaldur Indriðason's book Jar City by director Baltasar Kormákur.

· Nordic artists Ánnámáret (Sámi), AySay (Denmark), Helsinki-Cotonou Ensemble (Finland), Symbio (Sweden) at Mundial Montréal, North America's leading industry showcase entirely dedicated to world music.

· The breathtaking NAC Indigenous Theatre/NAC English Theatre Co-production of The Breathing Hole / Aglu ᐊᒡᓗ;

· The only Canadian tour stop of the collaborative, Indigenous-led international touring visual art exhibition Arctic Highways at the Yukon Arts Centre, now extended to November 12.

· Nordic Talks presented free by Harbourfront Centre and much more.

See confirmed programming details below or visit nordicbridges.ca for the most up-to-date event listings.

Arctic AR (Toronto, ON) | Harbourfront Centre (Toronto, ON) | FREE



Until October 10 | nordicbridges.ca/event/arctic-ar

Featured at Toronto's 2022 Nuit Blanche, twelve Circumpolar Indigenous artists are featured in ARCTIC XR and ÁRRAN 360 ° with new 360-degree screen-based works created by leading Sámi and Canadian artists. Participating artists include Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory (Greenland), Nyla Innuksuk, Mark Igloliorte, Tanya Tagaq, Melaw Nakehko, Casey Koyczan, Elle Márjá Eira (Norway), Marja Helander (Sámi), Ann Holmgren Aurebekk (Sámi), Hans Pieski (Sámi), Silja Somby and Liselotte Wajstedt (Sámi).

--

FIKA(S) FESTIVAL (Montréal, QC)



October 17 to 23 | nordicbridges.ca/event/fikas-festival

FIKA(S) creates bridges between Nordic cultures, Quebecers and Canadians by offering intimate and unifying cultural and artistic events. This fourth edition takes place in Montréal in various locations around the city, for seven days of events and activities. Featured artists and participants include Raindear (Sweden), Marte Eberson (Norway), Dina Liberg (Sweden), Cathrine Heen (Norway), Tuvaband (Norway), Salóme Katrin (Iceland), Cikada (Sweden), Auður Ava Ólafsdóttir (Iceland), Snorri Hallgrímsson (Sweden), Marthe Halvorsen (Sweden), Heta Bilaletdin (Finland), and HUGAR (Iceland).

--

Nordic Noirs | Toronto International Film Festival (Toronto, ON)



November 6 to 23 | tiff.net/nordic-noirs

TIFF spotlights Nordic Noir films in November, the final of three retrospectives in a year-long series celebrating the best of Nordic cinema, which includes Morten Tyldum's adaptation of Jo Nesbø's novel Headhunters; and the adaptation of Arnaldur Indriðason's book Jar City by director Baltasar Kormákur - made possible as part of Nordic Bridges.

--

Arctic Highways | Yukon Arts Centre (Whitehorse, YT)



Until November 12 | nordicbridges.ca/event/arctic-highways

The Yukon Arts Centre, with support from Nordic Bridges, will host the only Canadian stop for Arctic Highways: a collaborative, Indigenous-led touring visual art exhibition. Arctic Highways invites viewers to explore what it means to be unbounded, spiritually and geographically, as told through contemporary Indigenous artworks. It is a borderless journey across northern Indigenous lands, cultures and traditions with a shared history and a common future. The exhibit includes work by Maureen Gruben, an Inuvialuk artist based in Tuktoyaktuk, NT, Meryl McMaster, a Canadian artist with nêhiyaw (Plains Cree), British and Dutch ancestry, based in Ottawa, ON and Sonya Kelliher-Combs, an Alaskan artist based in Anchorage, AK of Iñupiaq and Athabascan descent. The curators and artists include Marja Helander and Matti Aikio (Finland); Dan Jåma, Gunvor Guttorm and Máret Ánne Sara (Norway) and Britta Marakatta Labba, Laila Susanne Kuhmunen, Olof Marsja and Tomas Colbengtson (Sweden). Arctic Highways will also show in Washington, New York, Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle and Snåsa in Norway before returning to Granö, Sweden in 2025. The exhibition is produced and financed by Mötesplats Granö and its founder Jan Wejdmark.

--

MUNDIAL MONTRÉAL (Montréal, QC)



November 15 to 18 | nordicbridges.ca/event/mundial-montreal

An annual gathering of professionals in the world music industry, Mundial Montréal is North America's leading industry showcase entirely dedicated to world music. This year's participating Nordic artists include Ánnámáret (Sápmi), AySay (Denmark), Helsinki-Cotonou Ensemble (Finland), and Symbio (Sweden).

--

Animal Vegetable Mineral | Harbourfront Centre (Toronto, ON) | FREE



Until November 20| nordicbridges.ca/event/animal-vegetable-mineral

Running counter to widely held ideas about what constitutes "fine jewellery" and what represents value, these artists embrace debris and detritus; the desecrated bones of a political decision; the overlooked and undervalued; the hidden consequences; the reclaimed, restored and memorialized. Through the catalyst of contemporary jewellery, artists use materials redolent with meaning and the body as site to confront issues of identity, social critique, and political change. This free exhibit curated by Melanie Egan features work by Bridget Catchpole (BC), Annette Dam (Denmark), Karin Jones (BC), Helga Mogensen (Iceland), Alex Kinsley (ON), Tania Larsson (Gwich'in NWT), Helena Johansson Lindell (Sweden), Anna Rikkinen (Finland), Máret Ánne Sara (Sápmi/Norway), Catherine Sheedy (QC), and Despo Sophocleous (NS).

--

The Breathing Hole / Aglu ᐊᒡᓗ | National Arts Centre (Ottawa, ON)



November 30 to December 10 | nac-cna.ca/en/event/30545

In 1535, after experiencing an unsettling vision of the future, an Inuk woman named Hummiktuq adopts a polar bear cub. Dramatic and humorous, The Breathing Hole follows the bear as he takes the audience on an epic five century journey from a tiny Inuit community, through the tragic Franklin Expedition, and into a 21st century ravaged by climate change. With extraordinary design featuring large-scale puppetry and an outstanding cast of 16 actors (including three artists from Greenland), The Breathing Hole is a masterful feat of stagecraft and imagination.

An NAC Indigenous Theatre/NAC English Theatre Co-production by Colleen Murphy with Siobhan Arnatsiaq-Murphy, Nattilingmiutut Language Direction by Nilaulaaq Miriam Aglukkaq, Nattilingmiutut translation by Janet Tamalik McGrath, and directed by Reneltta Arluk. The play is presented in English and Inuktut.

--

Festival of Cool (Toronto, ON) | Harbourfront Centre (Toronto, ON)



December 8 to 18 | Details Coming Soon

Fight the urge to hibernate: the fifth edition of Festival of Cool offers ten days of activity and art to celebrate a full year of Nordic Bridges programming and embrace the winter. Experience original art, music, theatre, film, and even an onsite sauna. More details to be announced at NordicBridges.ca.

--

Arctic/Amazon: Networks of Global Indigeneity | The Power Plant (Toronto, ON) | FREE



Until January 1, 2023 | nordicbridges.ca/event/arctic-amazon

Open and free to the public, Arctic/Amazon explores the ways in which Indigenous contemporary artists take on issues of climate change, globalized Indigeneity, and political contact zones in the Arctic and the Amazon regions during a time of crisis.

A constellation of new and past works by artists Sonya Kelliher-Combs (United States), Tanya Lukin Linklater (United States/Canada), Couzyn van Heuvelen (Canada), Máret Ánne Sara (Norway),

Uýra (Indigenous in diaspora), Olinda Reshijabe Silvano (Peru), Morzaniel Iramari (Brazil), Leandro Lima & Gisela Motta (Brazil), Sheroanawe Hakihiiwe (Venezuela), and Outi Pieski (Finland) will be featured in this major group exhibition curated by Gerald McMaster (nêhiyaw (Plains Cree). Encompassing a range of media, including paintings, drawings, sculpture, installation, video, and performance, this exhibition seeks to shed light on current geopolitical and environmental sustainability issues informing artistic practices in these two vastly different, yet interconnected, regions.

--

Fuglakvæðið (The Bird Ballad) | Harbourfront Centre (Toronto, ON) | FREE



Until January 8, 2023 | nordicbridges.ca/event/fuglakvaedid

Explore a selection of recent original paintings by the Faroese artist Edward Fuglø presented in a non-traditional gallery space: the 245 Queens Quay West warehouse. Fuglakvæðið is a traditional Faroese fable from 1806. The text is considered to be a masterpiece from Nólsoyar Páll. It is also biographic because the oystercatcher represents the writer, Nólsoyar Páll (meaning Páll from the small island Tolstoy). In addition, ten of the large birds represent real authority figures from the 19th century. The story is typical for that time and recognized as a Faroese contribution to the European Enlightenment. The fable is satirical and tells the story of the political situation, the relationship between Denmark and the Faroe Islands and the relationship between authorities and the ordinary people during that time.

--

Eyes as Big as Plates | Harbourfront Centre (Toronto, ON) | FREE



Until January 8, 2023 | nordicbridges.ca/event/eyes-as-big-as-plates-hc

Experience an ongoing photography series that began in 2011 to study personifications in nature and folkloric explanations of natural phenomena. A decade later, the series has evolved into a continual search for modern human belonging in nature, taking the Norwegian-Finnish artist duo Karoline Hjorth and Riitta Ikonen to sixteen countries on a quest to understand our relationship with our surroundings. As part of Hjorth and Ikonen's participation in Nordic Bridges, the duo will collaborate with the Miꞌkmaq community in Nova Scotia to create a series of new works that will be presented as part of their exhibition at Harbourfront Centre in Toronto.

--

Nordic Talks



Harbourfront Centre (Toronto, ON) | nordicbridges.ca | FREE

This recurring series provides a platform for dialogue between diverse Nordic and Canadian artists, thinkers, youth leaders, innovators and policymakers. Panelists examine various topics focusing on innovation, accessibility, environmental sustainability and Indigenous perspectives.

The October 19th online Nordic Talk is Dressing for the Times, The Future of Fashion, featuring Erica Ngao (Moderator), Maria Collings, Kirsti Reitan Andersen (Denmark), and Stephanie Crowchild.

View previous Nordic Talks, here.

The Nordic-Canadian Fellowship in Environmental Journalism

There has never been a more urgent time to document how climate change affects communities, culture and our planet. Recognizing the need to foster and encourage young voices, Nordic Bridges has created a fulsome journalism fellowship to promote best practices and fact-based reporting.

The fellowship offers the opportunity for emerging journalists (both Nordic and Canadian) to conduct reporting trips and contribute to an exhibition focusing on the current climate crisis. As part of Nordic Bridges, the fellowship includes mentorships with experienced journalists and bootcamps featuring keynote speakers and panelists from Canada and the Nordic Region. Learn more about the Fellows and Fellowship here.

--

For more information about Nordic Bridges visit NordicBridges.ca or follow @NordicBridges and #NordicBridges on all platforms.

Enter to Win: Nordic Bridges with Inspired by Iceland North America is running a year-long contest offering trips for two to Iceland. The contest is open to residents across Canada, and contest details are available in English and French. Learn more here.

About Nordic Bridges

nordicbridges.ca

A year-long national initiative led by Harbourfront Centre in Toronto, Nordic Bridges fosters cultural exchange between the Nordic Region and Canada and is supported by the Nordic Council of Ministers. Working with partners across Canada, Nordic Bridges supports the presentation of contemporary art, culture and ideas throughout 2022.

Nordic Bridges Programming Partners

Alianait Arts Festival | Art Spin | Artistic Fraud of Newfoundland | BC Movement Arts Society and The Dance Centre | BreakOut West | Calgary Folk Music Festival | Dancers of Damelahamid/Coastal Dance Festival | DesignTO | FIKA(S) Festival | Harbourfront Centre | Hot Docs | Inside Out Theatre and re:Naissance Opera | Maritime Museum of the Atlantic | Mundial Montréal | Music Publishers Canada | National Arts Centre | Nuit Blanche Toronto | The Power Plant | TOHU / Montréal Complètement Cirque Festival | Toronto International Festival of Authors | Toronto International Film Festival | Vancouver Folk Music Festival | Vancouver Island MusicFest | Yukon Arts Centre

About Harbourfront Centre

harbourfrontcentre.com

Harbourfront Centre is a leading international centre for contemporary arts and culture operating a 10-acre campus on Toronto's central waterfront. Harbourfront Centre provides year-round programming 52 weeks a year, seven days a week, supporting a wide range of artists and communities. We inspire audiences and visitors with a breadth of bold, ambitious and engaging experiences. We champion contemporary Canadian artists throughout their careers, presenting them alongside international artists, and fostering national and international artistic exchange between disciplines and cultures. We are a registered, charitable not-for-profit cultural organization.

About the Nordic Council of Ministers

norden.org

The Nordic Council of Ministers is the official body for inter-governmental co-operation in the Nordic Region, including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Greenland and Åland. Their vision is to make the Nordic area the most sustainable and integrated region in the world by 2030. Joint Nordic Cultural Initiatives outside the Nordic region are initiated by the Nordic Council of Ministers for Culture and intended to strengthen the interaction between the Nordic cultural sectors and the rest of the world, while also raising the profile of the Nordic culture sectors abroad and generating added value for the participants and artists.