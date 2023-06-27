New Play Contest Winner MAGGIE CHUN'S FIRST LOVE AND LAST WEDDING to be Presented At The Toronto Fringe

In the hamlet of Windser, Ontario (yes, with an E), young bride-to-be Maggie Chun has a chance encounter with her middle school crush and is forced to confront past decisions and face hard truths. This heartfelt tumultuous rom-com examines big themes in a small town, asking how many lives can change at one wedding? Does love ever really leave us? Can a cowboy hat predict the future?

Maggie Chun's First Love and Last Wedding won this year's Toronto Fringe Festival New Play Contest, as well as the University of Toronto Spotlight Playwriting Competition in 2022. This acclaimed play from Helen Ho is a love letter to coming of age comedies, home sweet home, and the heartache of self-discovery. With dreamy direction from Julia Edda Pape, the diverse cast and crew include outstanding performers hailing from Toronto to Vancouver and Michigan to Hong Kong, previously seen in shows at Bygone Theatre, the Fu-GEN Asian Canadian Theatre Company, Volcano Theatre, and more. If you love to laugh-cry and enjoy great story-telling, you won't want to miss it!

Helen Ho & Julia Edda Pape in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival and The Aubrey and Marla Dan Charitable Foundation present:

Performance details:

Maggie Chun's First Love and Last Wedding

Written by Helen Ho, directed by Julia Edda Pape, and produced by Julia Edda Pape & Helen Ho

Featuring Jobina Sitoh, Julia Rapai, Isaac Kuk, Katerina Hatzinakos, Ethan Magnus & Barb Scheffler

Costumes and Prop Design by Aiyana Harvey, Jennifer Dufton & Julia Edda Pape

Set Design by Barbara Athanasoulas, Ethan Magnus & Julia Edda Pape

Assistant Stage Managed by Jo Tamaru

Runs at the Factory Theatre Mainspace (125 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON): July 5 (7:45pm), July 7 (8:45pm), July 9 (5:00pm), July 12 (9:15pm), July 14 (3:30pm), July 15 (5:45pm), July 16 (1:30pm)

Tickets: Click Here