New Performers Added To Massey Hall's Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot Concert

New performers have just been announced for next month's Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot on Thursday, May 23, 2024. To honour Gordon Lightfoot's legacy and his love for performing at his favourite venue over 170 times.

Today, City and Colour, Julian Taylor, Kathleen Edwards, Murray McLauchlan, Serena Ryder and Tom Wilson are confirmed to join the celebration and honour the Canadian icon onstage along with previously announced performers: Blue Rodeo and The Gordon Lightfoot Band, with guests Allison Russell, Aysanabee, Burton Cummings, Caroline Wiles & Bob Doidge, Meredith Moon, Sylvia Tyson, The Good Brothers, Tom Cochrane, William Prince and more.

Proceeds from Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot, as requested by the Gordon Lightfoot Estate, will support Massey Hall, a charitable not-for-profit, including the Revitalization of the Hall, its music appreciation, education, community outreach and artist development initiatives.

Fittingly, Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot takes place in what Mr. Lightfoot often referred to as his second home—having sung on its stage more than 170 times – more than any other artist in the Hall's 130-year history. Gordon Lightfoot was the last artist to perform before Massey Hall closed for renovations in 2018 and the first to appear after the re-opening in 2021. Following his death on May 1, 2023, Massey Hall opened its doors to allow fans to offer condolences and lovingly remember the legendary artist.

“It was a relationship that lasted a lifetime: Gordon Lightfoot got his start at Massey Hall as a teenager, and never stopped returning to the Toronto venue…”

- Canadian Press, May 2023

Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot will be a night to remember for all Lightfoot fans with this incredible line-up featuring some of Canada's brightest talent. The concert will be filmed for a future special edition of CBC Music Live at Massey Hall. More details to follow. Watch Season one for free now on CBC GEM.

