New Musical Comedy BROADWAY MELODY OF 1984 Announced at the Canadian Music Centre

Eli Pasic presents a concert performance of his new musical comedy, Broadway Melody of 1984: An Orwellian Musical Romp!

Adapted from Orwell's 1984, Eli, Rachel Hart, Justan Myers, and Robert Popoli will bring to life through song, narration, and snippets of dialogue the story of Winston Smith, a disillusioned pleb, and his struggle to overthrow Big Brother's government, proving that dystopia can be a musical cornucopia!

Eli Pasic is a composer and lyricist of stage musical comedies. He studied piano and composition at Berklee College of Music and was mentored by Broadway orchestrator Larry Blank (The Producers, The Drowsy Chaperone). He's written a musical comedy with composer Henry Krieger (Dreamgirls, Side Show), which has been published by Broadway Licensing. For more details, visit www.elipasic.com (Instagram: @elipasic).

*One afternoon only (Sunday, February 11-2PM) at the Canadian Music Centre (20 St. Joseph Street, Toronto); tickets $19.84, available at Click Here