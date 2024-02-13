Mirvish Theatre 2024/25 Season Includes MOULIN ROUGE!, BACK TO THE FUTURE, and More

Mirvish has revealed its 2024-25 Main Subscription Season, which is comprised of seven productions.

Two of the shows – Disney's The Lion King and Mamma Mia! – are Toronto favourites, both having opened in Toronto as sit-down productions in 2000 (that played for four and five years, respectively). Almost 25 years later, they return to delight a new generation of theatregoers.

The other five shows are all new productions that have had great success in London and/or New York.

David Mirvish said: “Our subscribers are the bedrock of our audience. Their commitment to theatre makes it possible for us to take big risks and bring the best of contemporary theatre from around the world to Toronto. At 40,000 the Mirvish subscription audience is the largest in North America. We cannot thank them enough for their continued loyalty and enthusiasm.

“We have been working on the 2024-25 Main Subscription Season for a long time and we are immensely proud of the lineup of shows.

“The season’s seven shows will take audiences on a mesmerizing journey, where imagination knows no bounds and stories come to life.

"We begin the season with the magical realism of Life of Pi, a stage adaptation of Canadian Yann Martell’s multi-award-winning international best-selling novel and the basis of the Oscar-winning film. Life of Pi had brilliant success in London's West End and on Broadway. We are delighted to be hosting the Canadian premiere of this spellbinding production.

“Next is the return of one of our biggest hits. Mamma Mia! had its North American premiere in Toronto before conquering Broadway. We are ecstatic to bring it back. Audiences will fall in love all over again (or maybe for the first time) with this hilarious and moving story, set to some of ABBA’s greatest hits.

“When you think of hits, it is impossible not to think of Disney’s The Lion King, the masterpiece that redefined musical theatre and one of the biggest hits of all time. The original Canadian premiere production in 2000 introduced many exciting new performers and inspired an entire generation. This new production exclusively made for Toronto will no doubt do the same.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical is one of Broadway and London’s most dynamic new productions. Based on the Oscar-winning Baz Luhrmann film, this Tony Award-winning Best Musical is chockablock full of pop hits and directed with bravado and wild theatricality by Alex Timbers, one of the most sought-after young theatre directors in the world.

“Alex Timbers is also the director of Beetlejuice, based on one of Tim Burton’s most audacious and funny films. This equally imaginative, irreverent, hysterical, and utterly theatrical new musical features a wonderful new score and out-of-this-world scenic design.

“Back to the Future: The Musical, a smash hit in London’s West End and Broadway, is another show that is pure spectacle and theatre. Audiences will gasp in awe at the amazing stagecraft, and they’ll be dancing in the aisles to a score that features hits from the past and great new songs.

“We are still negotiating for the seventh show of the season. It is an incredibly special one, worth waiting for. More news will follow soon.

“As always, subscribers have first choice of seats at the absolute best prices.”

Life of Pi

Based on the novel by Yann Martel

Written by Lolita Chakrabarti

Direction by Max Webster

September – October 2024

CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

Based on the best-selling book by Yann Martel, Life of Pi will make Toronto the only Canadian city able to experience this extraordinary show.

Winner of five Olivier Awards, including Best New Play and three Tony Awards! After conquering the West End and Broadway, the 5-star ‘theatrical phenomenon’ (Telegraph) embarks on its biggest adventure yet.

Jaw-dropping visuals and world-class puppetry combine in a unique and theatrical event.

After an epic storm in the Pacific Ocean, Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger.

Based on the global phenomenon and winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide, Life of Pi is the hugely popular story of an epic journey of endurance and hope. With this strictly limited engagement, you will not want to miss this one!

MAMMA MIA!

Book by Catherine Johnson

Music & Lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus

Direction by Phyllida Lloyd

Choreography by Anthony Van Laast

October - November 2024

CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show.

DISNEY’S THE LION KING

Book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi

Music by Elton John

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Direction by Julie Taymor

Choreography by Garth Fagan

Begins November 2024

Princess Of Wales Theatre

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney’s The Lion King, making its triumphant return to the Princess of Wales Theatre!

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, The Lion King brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. The Lion King also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award®-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Book by John Logan

Music Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements by Justin Levine

Direction by Alex Timbers

Choreography by Sonya Tayeh

November 2024 – January 2025

CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® — including Best Musical!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment.

Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

BEETLEJUICE

Book by Scott Brown and Anthony King

Music & Lyrics by Eddie Perfect

Direction by Alex Timbers

Choreography by Connor Gallagher

May – July 2025

CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Toronto.

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Book by Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis

Music & Lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard

Direction by John Rando

Choreography by Chris Bailey

July - August 2025

CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

Great Scott! Back To The Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Toronto in 2025.

Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical, Back To The Future: The Musical is adapted for the stage by the iconic film’s creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and directed by the Tony Award®-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy® winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”), alongside hit songs from the movie including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel,” and “Back in Time.”

When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future.

When Back To The Future: The Musical hits 88mph, it’ll change musical theatre history forever.