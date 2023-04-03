Margaret Atwood, Adam Gopnik & More Join Stratford Festival's 2023 Meighen Forum Lineup
The Stratford Festival's Meighen Forum will return for its 11th season with new experiences and returning favourites that promise to deepen their 71st season through compelling discussion, intimate performances, workshops, concerts, comedy and more.
New in 2023, they are introducing six themed weeks that will each feature curated performances, celebrated speakers, culinary experiences and timely discussions with artists and experts.
This year's Meighen Forum begins on June 6 and runs until October 31. Visit stratfordfestival.ca/Forum to explore the complete season and discover some of the amazing guests, artists, scholars and experts coming to the Meighen Forum. Tickets are on sale now.
Pride Week
June 5 to June 11
Get ready for a series of events programmed around 2SLGBTQ+ topics, history and insightful presentations with artists, scholars and speaking guests ready to share their expertise and experiences as we reflect on this season's productions of Casey and Diana, Rent and Richard II. Experts from Casey House, a Toronto-based specialty hospital providing care for those living with and at risk of HIV, as well as scholars of Queer history in Canada and prominent 2SLGBTQ+ advocates are some of the voices and perspectives coming to the Meighen Forum. There will also be a very special limited-run performance of The Real Poems, by Robert McQueen, a reflection on his experiences during the AIDS epidemic of the '80s and '90s, written during the 2020 lockdown.
Another limited-run performance takes Pride celebrations through to mid-June: Agit-Pop!, starring superstar drag comedienne Pearle Harbour, returning by popular demand for performances June 15-17.
Pride Week 2023 events include:
HIV Today
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Thursday, June 8
10:30 a.m. - noon
Caregivers and Advocates
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Friday, June 9
10:30 a.m. - noon
Funny Forum Friday: Tranna Wintour
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Friday, June 9
9 - 10:30 p.m.
Queer History in Canada
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Saturday, June 10
10:30 a.m. - noon
Serving Pride: A Dinner and Celebration
Festival Marquee
Saturday, June 10
5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
In Conversation with Suzette Mayr
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Sunday, June 11
10:30 a.m. - noon
The Real Poems by Robert McQueen
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
June 8 - June 10
Various times
Agit-Pop! Starring Pearle Harbour
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
June 15 - June 17
Various times
2023 Season Deep Dive
July 3 to July 9
Join the Stratford Festival's Artistic Director, Antoni Cimolino, as he hosts a series of conversations based on the season theme, Duty vs. Desire, and how it resonates within each 2023 production. Meet the directors behind the productions on the 2023 season slate and learn what goes into envisioning and staging performances at the Stratford Festival and across Canada.
Events include:
Up Close with Antoni Cimolino
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Friday, July 7
10:30 a.m. - noon
Meet the Directors
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Saturday, July 8
10:30 a.m. - noon
Elizabethan Feast
Festival Marquee
Saturday, July 8
5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Artistic Director Insights
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Sunday, July 9
10:30 a.m. - noon
Directors All Do It: Cutting Shakespeare
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Sunday, July 9
2 - 3:30 p.m.
CBC Ideas Week:
The Shock of the New - The Twentieth Century
July 17 to July 23
Five years in the 20th century, five snapshots of great upheaval: Ideas explores the conflicting ideas that have shaped our world today. This CBC Ideas series, hosted by Nahlah Ayed, explores the remaking of social life, the civil rights movement, the AIDS crisis, new gender roles - and the corrupting effects of power.
Events include:
The Year 1919: Dividing the Spoils
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Wednesday, July 19
10:30 a.m. - noon
The Year 1938: The Winds of War
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Thursday, July 20
10:30 a.m. - noon
The Year 1963: Social Revolutions
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Friday, July 21
10:30 a.m. - noon
The Year 1973: The Dictators
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Saturday, July 22
10:30 a.m. - noon
The Year 1989: Uprisings and Downfalls
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Sunday, July 23
10:30 a.m. - noon
Forum Academy: Shakespeare Dramaturgy
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Sunday, July 23
2 - 3:30 p.m.
Tastes from Turtle Island: An Indigenous Culinary Experience
Festival Marquee
Sunday, July 23
5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Global Theatre Week
August 7 to August 13
In this series of conversations with global experts, including Dr. Mũkoma wa Ngũgĩ, the idea of language as a vehicle for transmitting knowledge and artistry will be examined through a wide range of perspectives. Join us for an exciting journey as we use the foundational ideas and concepts of language as our point of departure for these exciting events.
Events include:
In Conversation with Dr. Mũkoma wa Ngũgĩ
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Friday, August 11
10:30 a.m. - noon
The Art of Translation
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Saturday, August 12
10:30 a.m. - noon
A Taste of West Africa
Festival Marquee
Saturday, August 12
5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Politics of Recognition: Breaking Down the Colonial Theatre Framework
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Sunday, August 13
10:30 a.m. - noon
Readers and Writers Week
August 21 to August 27
Join Canadian literary icon Margaret Atwood on a celebration of the written word and storytelling as a craft. The Meighen Forum brings together writers, playwrights and artists to lead conversations on the opportunities and challenges found when navigating the shifting worlds outside of a play's representation of society.
Events include:
On Creativity: Margaret Atwood with Sam White
Tom Patterson Theatre
Friday, August 25
10:30 a.m. - noon
On Gothic Literature: Margaret Atwood with Mona Award and Naomi Alderman
Tom Patterson Theatre
Saturday, August 26
10:30 a.m. - noon
Un grande pasto italiano (A Grand Italian Meal)
Festival Marquee
Saturday, August 26
5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
On Adaptation: Margaret Atwood with Emma Donoghue
Tom Patterson Theatre
Sunday, August 27
10:30 a.m. - noon
Forum Academy: The Process of a Playwright with Keith Barker
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Sunday, August 27
2 - 3:30 p.m.
Scholars and Experts Week
September 11 to September 17
Explore the 2023 playbill alongside scholars, scientists, explorers, journalists and experts from a variety of fields. This series will examine the worlds and characters inside the plays through open and enriching discussion.
Events include:
Celebrating the 400th Anniversary of the First Folio
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Friday, September 15
10:30 a.m. - noon
Bestowing Knowledge: The Role of Elders
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Saturday, September 16
10:30 a.m. - noon
Franken-Dine Molecular Gastronomy
Festival Marquee
Saturday, September 16
5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Searching for Wisdom: Learning vs Living
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Sunday, September 17
10:30 a.m. - noon
Forum Academy: Shakespeare's First Folio
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Sunday, September 17
2 - 3:30 p.m.
ALSO AT THE MEIGHEN FORUM
Conversations with Adam Gopnik
The Real Wrinkle in Time: Adam Gopnik with Lee Smolin
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Friday, September 8
10:30 a.m. - noon
A Thousand Small Sanities: Adam Gopnik with Rosalie Abella
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Sunday, September 10
10:30 a.m. - noon
Encountering Ukraine: Readings in Solidarity
Curated by Ukrainian-Canadian artist and activist, Andrew Kushnir, this series will explore the best of Ukraine's theatre and showcase how artists help define and defend the culture of a people. All events take place between September 22 and 24 at Lazaridis Hall in the Tom Patterson Theatre. Featured works are:
Cassandra: A Dramatic Poem by Lesya Ukrainka, translated by Nina Murray
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Friday, September 22
8 - 10 p.m.
Sonata Pathétique by Mykola Kulish, translated by George S.N. and Moira Luckyj
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Saturday, September 23
2 - 5 p.m.
Bad Roads by Natal'ya Vorozhbit, translated by Sasha Dugsdale
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Saturday, September 23
8 - 10 p.m.
Witnessing War: Ukrainian plays since February 2022
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Sunday, September 24
2 - 5 p.m.
There will also be a special panel discussion:
Stepping Out of the Shadow: Ukraine known on its own terms
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Saturday, September 23
10:30 a.m. - noon
Special Performances
The Meighen Forum stages intimate performances, readings and creative experiences that enrich the Stratford Festival experience.
Broadway and the Bard
June 28-30 ǀ Tom Patterson Theatre
In Broadway and the Bard, Tony award-winning stage and screen veteran Len Cariou delivers an 80-minute melding of superb soliloquy and memorable song performed by a one-of-a-kind master.
Hey Viola!
Lazaridis Hall ǀ July 26-30
Hey Viola! is a musical exploration of Canadian Civil Rights hero, Viola Desmond and could not be more relevant in this time of Civil Rights, Black Lives Matter, and Women's Rights movements. Vancouver songstress and actor Krystle Dos Santos, with the support of musicians Mary Ancheta, Chris Davis and Steven Charles, brings the life of Viola Desmond to the stage using the dynamic and inspirational music that filled the home of this trailblazer of the civil rights movement. Using the musical format enriches the telling of her amazing and powerful story, ultimately an important Canadian story.
Wakey, Wakey
Lazaridis Hall ǀ September 27-October 1
With an hour left to live, Guy is on a quest to determine what makes life worth living. Will Eno's critically acclaimed Wakey, Wakey leads the audience on an irreverent and moving celebration of life, starring Festival favourite Graham Abbey.
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
September 27 - October 1
Various times
GOBLIN:MACBETH
Studio Theatre ǀ October 12-28
Enjoy the Scottish play like never before with Goblin:Macbeth, coming to the Meighen Forum! In a tale of three goblins stumbling upon the complete works of William Shakespeare, Rebecca Northan, Bruce Horak and Ellis Lalonde blend improvisation, fantasy and tragedy in an electrifying and fresh interpretation of the classic play. When goblins come to the Stratford Festival, anything can happen!
Special Concerts
Tom Wilson in Concert
Tom Patterson Theatre
Monday, July 10
7:30 - 9:30 p.m.
Dayna Manning in Concert
Tom Patterson Theatre
Monday, July 24
7:30 - 9:30 p.m.
Ron Sexsmith in Concert
Tom Patterson Theatre
Monday, August 14
7:30 - 9:30 p.m.
Monday Night Music
Join us in Lazaridis Hall for this series of concerts featuring musicians from the Stratford Festival. Mondays, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Larry's Jazz Guys, Monday, June 26
Where We All Meet: An Authentic Fusion of Music and Culture, Monday, July 17
Bard's Brew, Monday, July 31
Folk from Home: Making Sound the Destination, Monday, August 28
Songs The Theatre Taught Me, Monday, September 11
Funny Forum Fridays
Tranna Wintour
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Friday, June 9
9 - 10:30 p.m.
Howie Miller
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Friday, July 7
9 - 10:30 p.m.
Matt Wright
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Friday, July 21
9 - 10:30 p.m.
Ron Josol
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Friday, August 11
9 - 10:30 p.m.
Kristeen Von Hagen
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Friday, August 25
9 - 10:30 p.m.
Rarely Played
After a brief introduction to a play written by one of Shakespeare's contemporaries, you'll be randomly assigned roles to read. Presented in collaboration with Shakespeare BASH'd.
The Dutch Courtesan by John Marston
Festival Marquee
Wednesday, June 28
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Thomas of Woodstock by Anonymous
Festival Marquee
Wednesday, August 16
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
The History of King Leir by Anonymous
Festival Marquee
Wednesday, September 27
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
STRATFEST@HOME Film Festival
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre, July 13 - July 16
Stratfest@Home Film Festival Gala Opening featuring a screening of Northern Tracks
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Thursday, July 13
8 - 11 p.m.
A Screening of The Miser
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Friday, July 14
2 - 5 p.m.
Young Filmmakers' Showcase
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Saturday, July 15
10:30 a.m. - noon
A Screening of 1939
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Saturday, July 15
2 - 5 p.m.
Double Feature: Just Short of Reality and Leer Estates
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Saturday, July 15
8 - 11 p.m.
A Screening of Death and the King's Horseman
Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre
Sunday, July 16
2 - 5 p.m.
There's lots more at the Meighen Forum, including favourites such as Peer into the Playbill and exclusive backstage tours and workshops. This season, they are unveiling a new, never previously offered, backstage tour of the Festival Theatre. Visit https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/WhatsOn/TheForum for details.