MACBETH to Open at Crow's Theatre With Evan Buliung
Evan Buliung stars in Christopher Manousos's ninety-minute solo reimagining set against modern technology.
Shakespeare's MACBETH will runs November 3rd to 29th in Crow's Studio Theatre with performances Tuesday through Saturday at 8:00pm and Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2:00pm.
When a mysterious prophecy sets Macbeth's terrifying unraveling in motion, every thought, every fear, and every choice drives him further beyond the point of no return; in this electrifying reimagining, the collision of unstoppable technology and human free will forces us to confront the fragility – and ferocity – of the human spirit.
“Do the witches awaken a desire already in Macbeth, or plant one he would never otherwise have had?” asks director Christopher Manousos. “Does knowing his future give him a choice, or make him an instrument of its fulfilment? AI gives these questions a new urgency. As we turn to an intelligence we do not fully understand for guidance, how does its vision of our possibilities begin to shape our desires and decisions?”
Crow's Theatre Artistic Director Chris Abraham adds, “After the extraordinary response to Christopher Manousos's inventive and wickedly funny Measure for Measure, we're thrilled to be premiering his MACBETH, and to welcome Evan Buliung into the intimacy of our studio, fresh from his lauded Iago in Stratford's Othello.”
Like with Manousos's Measure For Measure (a Globe and Mail Critic's Pick and Toronto Star and NEXT Magazine Top Ten Stage Production for 2025), the creators have crafted an interpretation of MACBETH that is true to the original text, while balancing it against the context of our current moment, as we are led forward on a path that may soon become irrevocable.
Joining Manousos on the creative team are set designer Scott Penner, sound designer Thomas Ryder Payne, Costume Designer Andrew Broderick, lighting designer Chris Malkowski and dramaturge Randall Martin.
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