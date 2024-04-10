Lady Gaga Impersonator Athena Reich Brings LADY GAGA #ARTBIRTH To Toronto In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Athena Reich, the world's top Lady Gaga impersonator, hits the stage with the return of her epic hybrid standup comedy meets pop musical cabaret show Lady Gaga #ARTBIRTH this May at Geary Avenue Warehouse.

After a successful run Off-Broadway as a TimeOut New York Critics' Pick, followed by sold-out engagements in Toronto, London and San Francisco, Reich and her creative team are heading back to Toronto to indulge the city's "Little Monsters" in need of all things Gaga for one final run after 10 years of comedic glory.

#ARTBIRTH stars Reich, the show's creator, as a preggers Lady Gaga who has decided to give birth in front of her most devoted fans as the ultimate performance art piece. The musical cabaret promises an evening of surprises, fabulousness, hilarity and of course, Gaga's greatest hits reimagined with #LOL lyrics.

"Lady Gaga #ARTBIRTH is a celebration of all things Lady Gaga," said director Sara Schwartz Geller. "Our Gaga-style musical romp has dazzled audiences worldwide and we can't wait to bring #ARTBIRTH back to Toronto for one last electrifying run."

Chatelaine magazine called Reich "the world's top Lady Gaga impersonator." And, with a voice described as spot on Lady Gaga, Reich's performances and musical ability have received recognition from Lady Gaga's "Little Monsters," and Mother Monster herself: "tell her that she can use my image whenever and however she wants."

With Lady Gaga's blessing, that's as good as GLITTER.

Reich is also the subject of the Emmy-nominated documentary "Vegas Baby," which showed at festivals including Tribeca and San Francisco International, and is now available on Netflix. In the ultimate finale of this beloved show, Reich prepares to bid farewell to the stage as she heads to med school, a lifelong calling inspired by her late mother.

100% of the profits from #ARTBIRTH will be donated to Toronto Soup Co.'s Soup Empathy program benefiting local food banks and shelters.