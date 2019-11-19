LIVING WITH OLIVIA CADENCE DONOVAN Announces Casting

RedWit Theatre is thrilled to announce the cast of our upcoming production of Living with Olivia Cadence Donovan. The new full length play will be premiering this January 2020 at the Tankhouse Theatre in the Young Centre in Toronto.

This upcoming production, directed by Sean O'Brien, will feature playwright Allison Shea Reed as Emily, Gabriella Circosta as Olivia, Tristan Claxton as Rowan, and Conor Ling as Graham.

Emily has been living with Olivia her whole life. Olivia is her best friend and roommate, her protector and her downfall. She can be extraordinarily difficult and time consuming but she is always there. Olivia is Emily's Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

Living with Olivia Cadence Donovan is a play about not just surviving but living with OCD.

To learn more about RedWit Theatre: redwittheatre.com

To learn more about Living with Olivia Cadence Donovan: livingwitholiviacadencedonovan.com

@redwittheatre

@livingwitholiviacadencedonovan

We can't wait to see you at the show in January, Tickets will be on sale very soon!





