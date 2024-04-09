JUNIOR Festival Welcomes Families to Harbourfront Centre in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Harbourfront Centre will present JUNIOR, Toronto’s international children’s festival, over the May long weekend of May 18–20, 2024. Showcasing a wide range of local and international performances, from theatre and dance to circus and hands-on workshops, the entire family can enjoy three days of play, imagination and fun at indoor and outdoor venues across Harbourfront Centre’s 10-acre waterfront location. A dedicated Enhanced Accessibility Day on May 19 features ASL/DSL interpretation, described audio and introductory notes, touch tours, a relaxed guide and “Zen Den” quiet spaces for select events.



“At JUNIOR, we believe growing up is a journey of self-discovery,” says Nathalie Bonjour, Harbourfront Centre’s Director of Performing Arts, “and one of the most compelling ways to facilitate this lifelong exploration is through the transformative power of the arts. In our mission of enhanced accessibility and inclusivity, we welcome children of all ages and their families to connect to the world, their community and themselves through multidisciplinary arts and cultural events that encourage children to delve into their imaginations and ask big questions, all while having fun!”



With a mix of ticketed, free and pay-what-you-wish events, highlights of JUNIOR include a touching multimedia theatre performance, Robot Song, from Australia’s Arena Theatre Company; the immersive dance production Make Me Dance from Norway’s Panta Rei Danseteater and a heartfelt story about two best (salmon) friends in Finding Home: A Salmon Story Upstream from Theatre Direct Canada and Animacy Theatre Collective. Yassama and the Beaded Calabash is a storytelling adventure created especially for young children from Toronto’s Lua Shayenne.



Additional free programming includes the circus extravaganza Afrique en Cirque from Montreal’s Cirque Kalabanté; the drop-in radio experience, Experts Radio Lab, where kids are interviewed live by Scotland-based artist Alice Mary Cooper; the playful, open-air dance performance BENCHED from Denmark’s Uppercut Dance Theater and Transhumance, in which Canada’s CORPUS brings its interactive and surreal installation on the routine behaviours of sheep. Daily storytime with Fay and Fluffy returns, as do demonstrations from Indigenous pow wow dancers and many more activities suited for everyone. This year’s accessibility enhancements also include accessible pricing on ticketed performances and a nursing lounge.



JUNIOR’s indoor ticketed performances start at $5. Pre-registration is required for some of the festival’s free programming. To learn more about JUNIOR’s full festival programming and for tickets, visit HarbourfrontCentre.com.