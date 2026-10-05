JACKPOT TWINS to Make World Premiere at Toronto's CAA Theatre

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JACKPOT TWINS is a sharp-witted, irreverent new comedy written and directed by The Company Theatre's Philip Riccio. Two of Canada's theatrical treasures, Seana McKenna and Nora McLellan, star as twins who win the lottery not once, not twice, but thrice. JACKPOT TWINS is about the heavy price of getting everything you ever wanted, and about sisterhood, motherhood, family and so much more. It will make its world premiere March 9 – 28, 2027 at Toronto's CAA Theatre as part of the 2026/27 Off-Mirvish season. Tickets will be available at 10AM on Friday October 9 online or by calling 1.800.461.3333

About JACKPOT TWINS

This hilarious, high-stakes, and heartfelt production reunites Mirvish Productions and The Company Theatre for the first time since the hit production of Things I Know to be True in 2023.

The odds were 1 in 1.226 quintillion. The Fitzgerald sisters just beat them. Imagine winning the lottery. Now imagine doing it again. And again. For the Fitzgeralds, a third grand prize isn't a miracle—it's a cosmic catastrophe. Suddenly, their quiet bungalow is a magnet for opportunistic lovers, an estranged daughter, and a relentless lottery investigator who suspects their 'luck' is a crime. Between dodging the local press and punching the clock at the snack factory, the sisters must survive the absurdity of their own impossible fortune.

As the oversized cheques pile up, they realize that beating the odds was the easy part. The real adventure is figuring out who you are when you finally have nothing left to wish for.

JACKPOT TWINS is a celebration of family, fortune, and the joy of a life lived in the 'win' column. Seana McKenna and Nora McLellan lead the cast, including Tony Nappo, Colin A Doyle, and Caroline Toal.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 06 Hrs 05 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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