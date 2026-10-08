IMMERSION FESTIVAL to Celebrate Black Canadian Dance in Toronto

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dance Immersion presents the inaugural Immersion Festival, taking place in Toronto from November 8–22, 2026 at the Betty Oliphant Theatre. The multi-week festival brings together artists, youth, and audiences from across Canada to celebrate the richness and innovation of dances of the African Diaspora.

Immersion Festival promises to be a celebration of Canadian cultural life for audiences, and a performance and networking opportunity for renowned and aspiring artists, with 3 distinct stage performances, 12 workshops, a dance education roundtable, and community gatherings that are open to all.

Rooted in dance Immersion's mission to produce, promote, and support dancers and dances of the African Diaspora, Immersion Festival reflects over three decades of leadership in advancing Black Canadian dance.

Festival Highlights Include

Movement workshops for youth, beginners, and professionals facilitated by leading Black Canadian dance artists including Kwasi Obeng-Adjei, Reequal Smith, Natasha Powell, and Isaac Gasangwa.

Vanguard Presentation featuring seven commissioned duets by acclaimed Canadian artists and musicians, including Katlyn Addison + Tanya Charles, Travis Knights + Divine Brown, Zab Maboungou, Nubian Néné and more.

National Presentation showcasing seven performances by exciting dance artists and companies from across Canada including: Ebnflōh Dance Company (Montréal), LuaShayenne Dance Company (Toronto), N.A.P.P.Y. Dance (Calgary), and more.

Next Gen Presentation highlighting emerging Ontario-based Black youth dance groups.

Three Gathering Events where presenters, professional artists, aspiring artists, and arts academics can talk, learn, and connect for future opportunities, and celebrate Black dance.

Immersion Festival invites audiences to experience a diverse range of dance styles and cultural expressions rooted in the African diaspora.

Tickets and Festival Information

Tickets and full festival details are available at https://danceimmersion.ca/immersionfestival/.

About dance Immersion

dance Immersion is a charitable non-profit organization established by Vivine Scarlett in 1994 to produce, promote, and support dancers and dances of the African Diaspora.

The organization's award-winning programs offer presentation, artistic skill development, and networking opportunities for Black artists, serving those who practice contemporary and traditional movement forms from Africa, the Caribbean, North America, South America, and Europe. With decades in service, dance Immersion experiences considerable success in connecting dance artists across Canada and around the world.

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