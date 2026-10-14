HOW TO DEFEND YOURSELF Will Open at Icarus Theatre

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Icarus Theatre will continue their 26.27 season with How To Defend Yourself by Liliana Padilla from November 12-28, 2026 at the Theatre Centre BMO Incubator in Toronto. Directed by Emily Anne Corcoran, How To Defend Yourself follows seven college students as they gather for a DIY self-defence workshop after a sorority sister is assaulted at a neighbouring frat.

How to Defend Yourself is a fierce, hilarious and heartbreaking piece about a sorority coping with the assault of one of their sisters through a series of self-defence workshops. They practise using their bodies as weapons. They learn to fend off attackers. They learn “not to be a victim.” Self-defence becomes a channel for their rage, anxiety, confusion, trauma and desire—lots of desire. How to Defend Yourself will star a powerhouse ensemble including Parastoo Amanzadeh, Paula Goldie, Anthony Goncharov, Sasha Khan, Donnon Root, Samel Sunil, and Kaeley Jade Wiebe. The piece will be designed by Emily Anne Corcoran (Set, Props & Costumes), Lilian Adom (Lighting), and Erik Richards (Sound).

“HTDY allows the young women in the show to come face-to-face with how dangerous it can be to live in a woman's body and how, at the same time, they can still ache so desperately to be wanted, to be desired, to be touched”, shares director Emily Anne Corcoran. “The show takes them seriously in their confusion, in their shame and in their pleasure and in doing so allows them so much dignity in their growing. I can't wait to bring them to the stage.'



Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 15 Hrs 22 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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