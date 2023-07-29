Fringe Festival to Welcome Back Tony Molesworth to Guelph

Performances run from Thursday, August 10 through Sunday, August 13.

By: Jul. 29, 2023

From Thursday, August 10 through Sunday August 13, globally-touring renaissance man and musician - and funny man Tony Molesworth will return to The Royal City this year for another 3 day run in the Guelph Fringe Festival, this time with a brand new CD and one-man show, both titled "A Mystic's Journey”. Once again, he will be at the Red Brick Cafe, 8 Douglas Street Guelph.

His previous fringe show "Banjoker" which he both wrote and performed in was awarded “Funniest Show” in the Nanaimo Fringe Festival in 2019. Local music fans will also remember him as the emcee of the popular annual Guelph BanjoFest.

Molesworth is excited to release this 2023 recording which he says "fuses spirit-driven lyrics with minor modal melodies and bluesy grass banjo pickin'". He describes this year's fringe festival show as:"a humourous story spinning spoken word, metaphysical musings, one-liners and pro-fun-ditties of hippy wisdom woven between rootsy-deep folk tunes. It's enlighten-tainment for the magically-inclined."

A comedy club headliner for decades, he has toured North America and Europe sharing the stage with hundreds of stars including Jim Carrey, Howie Mandel, John Candy, Rick Moranis, Russell Peters, Jerry Lewis, and has opened for music legends Weird Al Yankovich, U2, John Mayall, and Elvis Costello. Molesworth has been presented in many universities, concert halls  and theatres. 

More at: http://www.tonymolesworth.com and theguelphfringefestival.ca

Listen to tracks from the new CD here: Dream Girl 3:40 Mystic Mystery 3:34




