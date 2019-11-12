Former Premier Of Ontario Bob Rae To Appear On MONKEY TOAST

Article Pixel Nov. 12, 2019  

Six-time Canadian Comedy Award winner, Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show is back! For our December show, host David Shore welcomes special guests, from Mount Sinai Hospital, surgeon, Dr. Erin Kennedy, and former Premier of Ontario and Interim Leader of The Liberal Party of Canada, The Hon. Bob Rae!!

It all happens on Saturday, December 7th at The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth Ave. (second floor), Toronto, M4K 1N1. Doors: 7:30pm / Show 8pm. $15 in advance or $20 at the door. www.monkeytoast.com / @mttoronto

The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Kerry Griffin, Sandy Jobin-Bevans, Marty Adams, Stacey McGunnigle and more. Music by Ayaka Kinugawa. Hosted by David Shore.



