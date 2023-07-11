Final Chance to See HAMILTON in Toronto - Only 6 Weeks Left!

Experience the groundbreaking musical before it's gone

By: Jul. 11, 2023

Don’t throw away your shot, Toronto!  There are only six weeks left to experience HAMILTON at the Princess of Wales Theatre before it ends its 26-week engagement on August 20.

 HAMILTON began performances on February 22, 2023.

 HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honour, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. 

 HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®,Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

 The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

 HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

 The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

 The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.                                                                

For tickets Mirvish.com

 




