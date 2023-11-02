Eighth Presentation of TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT Comes to Art of Time Ensemble

Art of Time Ensemble has announced the eighth and final holiday presentation of To All A Good Night, as part of its 25th anniversary final concert season. The program will feature the best of the best taken from the last seven years, and will be presented Dec. 7 - 9, 2023 at Harbourfront Centre Theatre.

“When I first decided to create a holiday show in 2015, I never imagined it would become an annual tradition. My initial aim was to subvert the saccharine sentimentality of the holiday season. I wanted to create something gritty and funny and dark and most importantly, musically thrilling. I wasn’t sure how it would be received and yet, here we are 8 years later. I want to thank all the incredible artists who helped make this show the success it became. I will miss sharing the stage with you.” Andrew Burashko, Artistic Director

This unique holiday concert is a celebration of the holiday season with the joy and irreverence audiences have come to expect. Featured performers include: Thom Allison, Jessica Mitchell, Jackie Richardson, Julian Richings, David Wall, Tom Wilson and a stellar Art of Time Ensemble.



The program will feature music by: Tom Waits, John Prine, Joni Mitchell, Tom Lehrer, Steve Earle, Harry Connick and others.

Andrew Burashko formed Art of Time Ensemble in 1998 with the support of a small group of like-minded musicians and prominent figures in dance, theatre and other art forms, beginning with one-off concerts to small but enthusiastic audiences. Word quickly spread through Toronto's cultural scene. Today, Art of Time works with the best Canadian artists in the performing arts, film and literature, and noteworthy international musicians such as Branford Marsalis, Madeleine Peyroux, Gavin Bryars and Guinga to name but a few.

Two additional live concerts will also be part of the final 23 / 24 season: Dance to the Abyss (February 23 to 25, 2024) – featuring the decadent cabaret and jazz inspired music of the 1920s that captured the zeitgeist of a culture on a path to catastrophe. As well as Both Sides Now (May 9 to 11, 2024) – a Joni Mitchell retrospective that will span the entirety of her career, from her folk roots to her experimentations in jazz.