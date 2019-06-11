Dv8 Prods in Association with Artery Presents COMEDY ON THE WATER

Take in some of Toronto's funniest comedy on a one-hour pirate-ship sail with Comedy on the Water this summer!

Aboard an intimate pirate ship of 35 audience members some of Toronto's funniest comics take the mic and keep everyone laughing. Feel the summer breeze flow through your hair, hear the sound of your laugh get carried by the wind over the water and toward the Toronto skyline as you enjoy the ride aboard a 50ft wooden 'pirate ship' in Toronto's harbor.

This show came to life by connecting producer Virginia Woodall with host PirateLifeTO via the Artery community. Artery is a community platform that brings people together in real life to share & co-create intimate cultural experiences. Artery allows people to open up their own spaces to performers and their music, dance, comedy, theatre, food, wellness, and talks. Launched in Toronto, these showcases are now happening every day in hundreds of living rooms, boats, backyards and storefronts around the world.

This summer's comedians will include Hisham Kelati (JFL42, CBC LOL, NXNE), Nour Hadidi (Comedy Central Dubai, The Beaverton, Sirius XM Canada Laughs), Marc Hallworth (YYComedy, Sirius XM Canada Laughs), Sandra Battaglini (JFL42, Best Female Standup NOW Magazine), Hoodo Hersi (JFL Homegrown Comics), and more!

Comedy on the Water is a stand-up comedy show that transports Toronto's comics from the typical dark basements of a comedy club and onto a pirate ship, taking a beautiful sunset sail around the Toronto harbourfront!

Performances take place on the following dates:

Thursday, June 27, 6:45pm

Thursday, July 18, 6:45pm

Thursday, August 15, 6:45pm

Please note that we set sail at 7pm and there will be absolutely no latecomer seating.

Tickets $25 each, on sale now. Limited seating. Advance purchase advised.

Purchase online: www.artery.is

In Person: at the dock, cash only

More information: www.dv8prods.com

Photo Credit: Virginia Woodall





