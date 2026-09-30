DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! Adds Two Toronto Performances
Performances have been added November 14 and 20.
Two performances of Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre have been added: Saturday, November 14 at 10:30 AM and Friday, November 20 at 1:30 PM.
Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” The Grinch discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.
THE GRINCH broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theaters in New York. Since then, more than 3 million theatergoers across America have been delighted by this heart-warming holiday musical, which Gannett hailed as “A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults.”
Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss' original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason's music and book breathe new life into this timeless story.
The 2026 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by 4-time Tony Award winning director, Jack O'Brien.
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