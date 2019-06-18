Common Boots Theatre Presents SCADDING at the Toronto Fringe Festival

Grab your headphones and favourite pair of shoes for this walkabout audio event. Produced with binaural audio recording, the Cadillac of recording technology, 6 short plays bring to life the hidden, hilarious world of Scadding Court. This immersive audio experience bursts open the box of radio drama, bringing you right to where the story happens. Armed with a map and some helpful guides, find your own play while exploring the world of Dundas and Bathurst.

Adventure across the skate park, pool, playground, and fish tank that make up Scadding Court Community Centre. Bring your own headphones and device, or borrow one from our box office.

At the heart of this piece is the spectacular artistry of Jennifer Brewin (Jesse Richardson Award; Dora Mavor Moore Award; Armstrong Award for Excellence), Alex Bulmer (AMI International Radio Award; Dora Mavor Moore, Chalmers and BAFTA nominee; Society of Canadian Musicians Award) and John Gzowski (six-time Dora Mavor Moore Award; Juno Award nominee). Together, these three lead a powerful ensemble to leap the gap between physical and aural performance, asking the question "how can you hear someone slip on a banana peel?"

Joining Alex, John and Jennifer is an extraordinary group of theatre creators: Leah Cherniak(Chalmer's Award; Pauline McGibbon Award; George Luscombe Award for Mentorship), Maggie Huculak (Dora Mavor Moore award; Chalmers award),Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah (Actra Toronto Award Nominee), Anand Rajaram (Dora Mavor Moore Award; Canadian Comedy Award Nominee), Jenny Salisbury (Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts graduate; co-Artistic Director of Common Boots Theatre), and Stephon Smith ( 2019 Humber College Theatre Performance graduate).

Scadding - come see with your ears.

Bring your own smartphone or tablet and headphones. We have a limited number to loan at the box office.

This show contains some coarse language.

This audio event has been imagined and produced with a diverse audience in mind.

Audiences who are Blind or have low vision will enjoy an audio-led performance. A professional sighted guide is available for each performance.

Touch tours are available at 1 pm on each performance day, by request. Please contact Jenny Salisbury, jsalisbury@commonbootstheatre.ca, to book.

Transcriptions of the audio is available to borrow from the box office at each performance.

All of our performances function as a Relaxed Performance. Patrons can set their own audio volume, move at their own pace, make noise, and take breaks.

All locations are accessible for those using wheelchairs or other mobility devices. The route is on level ground or over ramps.

Scadding is part of the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival from the following dates: July 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, at 2 pm and 4 pm and takes place at Scadding Court Community Centre, 707 Dundas Street West.

Tickets are $11 + $2 surcharge and can be purchased online at fringetoronto.com, by phone: 416-966-1062, and in person: During the festival at POSTSCRIPT, the patio at the Toronto Fringe. Located in the Hockey Rink at 275 Bathurst Street (Dundas + Bathurst).

https://fringetoronto.com/fringe/show/scadding

http://www.commonbootstheatre.ca/scadding/





