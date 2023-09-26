Choir! Choir! Choir! To Return To Massey Hall This Week

On this special evening C!C!C! perform, 'Heart of Gold': The Neil Young Songbook.

Sep. 26, 2023

Massey Hall will present Canada's favourite sing-a-long duo, Choir! Choir! Choir for the return to “their very favourite Toronto venue” on September 29, 2023. On this special evening C!C!C! perform, 'Heart of Gold': The Neil Young Songbook, honouring one of Canada's most esteemed and internationally acclaimed songwriters.

 

Tickets on sale this Friday, September 29th @ 10am at www.masseyhall.com/tickets or by calling 416-872-4255.

Choir! Choir! Choir! is a Toronto-based singing group led by creative directors Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman. The duo takes a non-traditional approach; there are no auditions, and the audience is the choir! Show up and they'll teach you an original arrangement to a song you LOVE.

 

The duo has performed with renowned artists such as Patti Smith, David Byrne, Rick Astley, Tegan and Sara, and Rufus Wainwright, and onstage at New York's Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall with the likes of Debbie Harry and The Flaming Lips. They've created content for NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar with Hamilton's Brandon Victor Dixon. And they they've performed at the MET in New York for New York Pride and hosted their own float in Toronto Pride. They remembered Canadian music hero, Gord Downie, by performing Grace Too with the surviving members of the Tragically Hip to 10,000 fans in Toronto.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.

ABOUT MASSEY HALL:

Massey Hall is one of Canada's most revered cultural institutions and a designated National Historic Site. Built in 1894 by Hart Massey, Massey Hall was gifted to the citizens of Toronto and now operates as a charitable not-for-profit organization. Remaining true to Massey's vision, the organization devotes much of its focus to artist development, community outreach, and educational programming.




Recommended For You