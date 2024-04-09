Cast Set for A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD AT The Capitol Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The beloved family-friendly musical A Year With Frog and Toad will kick off the theatre's mainstage summer season this May.

The Capitol Theatre Port Hope has shared a casting update for its first major summer stage production of the year, A Year with Frog and Toad based on the classic books by Arnold Lobe adapted by Robert and Willie Reale. Directed by Fiona Sauder, co-founder of Canada's celebrated Bad Hats theatre company, the cast features Joel Cumber as Frog, Haneul Yi as Toad, and ensemble members Taylor Lovelace, Ben Page and Yunike Soedarmasto.

Perfect for all ages, this whimsical show chronicles the story of two friends-the very chipper Frog and the rather grumpy Toad-through four fun-filled seasons. Alongside the other animals of the forest, they plant gardens, go swimming, rake leaves, go sledding, and learn life lessons along the way.

"This is a rare piece that appeals to both kids and adults," shares Sauder. "There's a beautiful sense of timeless, child-like wonder and invention in the script, and the music is gorgeous. It's a real burst of joy - the kind of story that makes you want to join in, at any age."

"The Capitol is for everyone, and that includes our mainstage productions," adds Capitol Theatre Artistic Director Rob Kempson. "To have an experienced actor and director of Fiona's calibre open our mainstage season is a delight, and we can't wait to share A Year with Frog and Toad with our vistors next month."

A Year with Frog and Toad runs from May 17 to June 2 at the Capitol Theatre Port Hope. Opening night is May 18 at 7:30 p.m. New this year, the Capitol is offering special weekday matinees that are perfect for school groups, and for added accessibility May 17 preview performance tickets start at only $5. Visit capitoltheatre.com for tickets and details.

COMING SOON

CAPITOL THEATRE GALA & FUNDRAISER

The annual Capitol Theatre Gala is a community-wide fundraiser around Port Hope, and an insider's look at this season's programming. From April 22 to 25, community members will be able to support the Capitol through their participation in themed activities, and purchases at local venues while learning more about the theatre's summer season productions. The rollout week concludes with a Red Carpet Gala Celebration on April 27, featuring Greg Keelor of Blue Rodeo performing alongside Jimmy Bowskill and Melissa Payne. Tickets for the gala are available at capitoltheatre.com.

CAPITOL THEATRE: 2024 ON SCREEN: This year's Met Opera film screenings continue with Roméo et Juliette on May 1 at noon. Visit capitoltheatre.com to learn more.

CAPITOL THEATRE: SUMMER SEASON

Following A Year with Frog and Toad, enjoy Bed & Breakfast by Mark Crawford in June, The Full Monty Broadway Musical by Terrence McNally & David Yazbek in July, and the world premiere of Christmastown by Briana Brown in August. This year's premiere holiday panto is Rapunzel: A Merry (Hairy) Holiday Panto by Carly Heffernan.

TICKETS range from $22 - $48 including taxes and fees. Subscribers save up to 10% if booked before April 30, and save 10% on all other Capitol Theatre performances. Pay-What-You-Can Previews are offered on all Summer Stage & Music Lovers' Performances with tickets offered as low as $5.

Photo by Sam Moffatt.