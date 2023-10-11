Cast Set For the North American Premiere Of Natal'ya Vorozhbit's BAD ROADS

Performances run November 7 to 26, 2023.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Ahad Raza Mir Is Bringing a New Kind of HAMLET to Brampton Photo 1 Video: Ahad Raza Mir Is Bringing a New Kind of HAMLET to Brampton
Review: IN DREAMS at Ed Mirvish Theatre Photo 2 Review: IN DREAMS at Ed Mirvish Theatre
Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Royal Alexandra Theatre Photo 3 Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Royal Alexandra Theatre
Photos: First Look at Julie Reiber, Benjamin Eakeley & Teralin Jones in JAGGED LITTLE PILL Photo 4 Photos: See Reiber, Eakeley & Jones in JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American Tour

Cast Set For the North American Premiere Of Natal'ya Vorozhbit's BAD ROADS

In the Donbas region of Ukraine, a war is raging, and people want to understand why. Based on astonishing testimonies from the outset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2014, BAD ROADS explores the heartbreaking effects of conflict on intimate relationships and a country's social fabric.
 
Ukrainian playwright Natal'ya Vorozhbit deftly intertwines themes of love, sex, trauma, loss, and resistance through powerful and darkly comic episodes exploring, most of all, of what it is to be a woman in wartime.
 
Ukrainian Canadian Andrew Kushnir is an award-winning playwright, director, activist, and artistic director of the socially engaged theatre company Project: Humanity, a leading developer of verbatim theatre in Canada including Towards Youth: a play on radical hope, and Freedom Singer at Crow's Theatre. His production of Casey and Diana at the Stratford Festival was named “the most moving play of 2023” by the Toronto Star.
 
“Bad Roads feels like more than a play – it's a kind of portal” explains director Andrew Kushnir. “How do we, in our part of the world, connect beyond the headlines of the past 19 months? Sometimes it takes a piece of theatre to help us grasp the complexity of a place, its people, its struggle, its mysteries, and riddles. Just showing up to experience this deeply humane play is a remarkable act of solidarity.” 
 
Brilliantly bringing the stories to life are a powerhouse company of actors including, Andrew Chown (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Crow's Theatre; Shakespeare in Love, Citadel Theatre), Katherine Gauthier (Five seasons at Shaw Festival; A Doll's House, Soulpepper), Craig Lauzon, (The Darkest Dark, Young People's Theatre; Detroit, Coal Mine Theatre), Diego Matamoros (Founding member of the Soulpepper Theatre Company; Earl of Gloucester in King Lear, Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London, England),  Seana McKenna (30 seasons at the Stratford Festival; Things I Know To Be True, David Mirvish/The Company Theatre), Michelle Monteith (The Seagull, Soulpepper; Public Enemy, Canadian Stage), and Shauna Thompson (Orphans for the Czar, Crow's Theatre; Prodigal, The Howland Company/Crow's Theatre).
 
The award-winning design team includes set and properties designer Sim Suzer, costume designer Snezana Pesic, Lighting Designer Christian Horoszczak, and Sound Designer Thomas Ryder Payne (The Master Plan, Crow's Theatre).
 
The leading Ukrainian playwright of her generation, “a Ukrainian Sarah Kane” (The Guardian), Natal'ya Vorozhbit premiered BAD ROADS at The Royal Court Theatre, London, in 2017, and wrote and directed the feature film version, Ukraine's official Oscar selection, in 2020. Since premiering in Kyiv in 2018, BAD ROADS has become an undeniable hit and an important representation of wartime life in Ukraine.
 




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
National Finalists Chosen for Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition Photo
National Finalists Chosen for Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition

Seven of Canada’s most promising new opera singers have been selected to compete in the Canadian Opera Company’s Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition on October 26, 2023 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. Learn more about the singers here!

2
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Comes to Massey Hall in 2024 Photo
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Comes to Massey Hall in 2024

Massey Hall presents acclaimed American roots guitarist, Kenny Wayne Shepherd on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Mammalian Diving Reflex Presents WALK WITH ME WHILE I REMEMBER YOU At Evergreen Brick Work Photo
Mammalian Diving Reflex Presents WALK WITH ME WHILE I REMEMBER YOU At Evergreen Brick Works This November

Mammalian Diving Reflex presents 'Walk With Me While I Remember You' at Evergreen Brick Works on Nov. 4-5, 2023. Experience a unique performance that explores memory and connection.

4
THE BOOK OF MORMON To Return To Toronto in January 2024 Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON To Return To Toronto in January 2024

Get ready for the return of THE BOOK OF MORMON to Toronto! Don't miss this award-winning musical, playing at The Princess of Wales Theatre from January 24 to February 11, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below Video
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pinkalicious the Musical
Wychwood Theatre (9/16-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The House at Poe Corner
Red Sandcastle (4/11-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan: The Panto
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (11/29-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Princess of Wales Theatre (3/26-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jungle Book reimagined
Bluma Appel Theatre (10/12-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Choral Kaleidoscope
Tafelmusik (11/17-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oklahoma! in Concert
Civic Light Opera Company (11/10-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Streetcar Crowsnest (10/03-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mad Magic
Wychwood Theatre (10/28-10/29)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Red Sky at Night
Canadian Stage (11/03-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You