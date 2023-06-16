Capitol Theatre 2023 Summer Stage Series to Continue With PRAIRIE NURSE

The Capitol Theatre's summer stage series will continue with Click Here by award-winning Filipino-Canadian playwright Marie Beath Badian, directed by Megan Watson - a hilarious culture-clash comedy based on a true story. The show features a large ensemble cast, including Kryslyne-Mai Ancheta and Yunike Soedarmasto, with Deborah Drakeford, Ellie Ellwand, Aaron Macpherson, Iain Stewart, and David Ferry. Opening night is Saturday, July 15. Tickets are available at capitoltheatre.com, in person at the Capitol box office in Port Hope (20 Queen St), or by calling 905.885.1071.

"Prairie Nurse relies on a strong ensemble and I am thrilled to be working with such a talented group of both veteran and emerging actors who will, no doubt, light up the stage. Diving into the world of Arborfield, Saskatchewan in 1967 and exploring what it might have felt like for two young nurses to arrive from the Philippines has been such a wonderful experience. Marie Beath Badian has written a heart-warming and hilarious play and I cannot wait to share it with Capitol Theatre audiences." - Megan Watson, Director

Based on the true story of Badian's mother's immigration to Canada in the late 1960s, the play centres on two Filipino nurses working at a small-town Saskatchewan hospital. Cultural clashes, personality differences, homesickness, and the amorous but dim-witted goalie from the local hockey team complicate the women's lives and create chaos at the hospital. Add a doctor who is more concerned with fishing than his patients, and an overly romantic candy striper, and you've got the makings of a story that is part romantic comedy, part farce, and all fun.

Prairie Nurse and Badian's play The Waltz are part of The Prairie Trilogy, a multi-generational trilogy spanning fifty-years, set in rural Saskatchewan. The third play, The Cottage Guest, is in development.

Prairie Nurse features set and costume design by Jackie Chau, sound design by Jeff Newberry, and lighting design by Jareth Li.

ALSO ON STAGE AT THE CAPITOL:

Click Here - running until July 2.

COMING SOON

Glitter and Be Gay: Queer Dance Party

June 17

Come and share your pride at a night of performance, community, and a whole lot of dancing. Featuring a live DJ, surprise special guests, prizes, and all the dance hits you've been craving, Glitter and be Gay is a night to celebrate the diversity of our community-and spread some joy! While this event is especially intended for members of the LGBTQ+ community, allies are welcome. Link to Click Here.

Mickey and Judy

By Michael Hughes

July 27 - August 6

For some of us, life is a musical.

The overture for Michael Hughes' life story began when he was a child and watched the Judy Garland classic "The Wizard of Oz" with his family. How that musical and Garland herself ended up guiding his life is the subject of this utterly engaging, and beautifully heartfelt, solo show.

Playing to sold out audiences around the world, Mickey and Judy promises a night of music in the intimate Sculthorpe Theatre that celebrates the impact of one of the greatest stars of all time. Link to Click Here.

Little Shop of Horrors

Book & Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Directed by Rob Kempson

August 11 - September 3

A hilarious sci-fi smash about a man-eating plant.

Seymour, a hapless florist, is looking for love on Skid Row and he finds it in the beautiful Audrey-but she fails to notice him. At the same time, he has managed to grow a strange new plant, lovingly named Audrey II, which eventually helps capture her attention and that of his whole community. But Audrey II has some pretty particular eating habits, setting Seymour on a course that will change his life and the whole of Skid Row.

Based on the 1960 cult classic film, this Motown-infused musical is sure to make you laugh-and fear the words "Feed Me!" Link to Click Here

