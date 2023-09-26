Canadian Premiere Of HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Extended

The Canadian premiere of Heroes of the Fourth Turning written by Will Arbery has extended its run after pre-selling over 80 per cent of the run before it even hits the stage. A co-production by The Howland Company and Crow's Theatre directed by Philip Akin, Heroes of the Fourth Turning will now run an additional week, October 3 to 29, at the Studio Theatre in Streetcar Crowsnest, 345 Carlaw Avenue, Toronto, ON. Opening night is October 6, 2023. For tickets and more details, visit Click Here.

A daring look at the heart of a country at war with itself, Heroes of the Fourth Turning stars Mac Fyfe, Ruth Goodwin, Cameron Laurie, Maria Ricossa, and Hallie Seline.

On a chilly night in the middle of America, one week after the Charlottesville riots in 2017, four alumni gather to toast their mentor Gina, newly inducted as president of their conservative catholic college. A daring look at the heart of a country at war with itself, the evening begins innocently enough. As the party stretches late into the night, their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos, clashing politics, and haunting revelations as they furiously grapple with their beliefs and sense of personal responsibility.

A Pulitzer Prize-finalist and winner of the 2020 Obie Award for Playwriting, the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, the Whiting Award for Drama, and the New York Drama Critics Circle award for Best Play, the riveting and witty Heroes of the Fourth Turning, has been hailed as "a work of singular distinction, for which the word 'remarkable' is, if anything, an understatement" by The Wall Street Journal, and "an astonishing new play" by The New York Times.

Playwright and filmmaker Will Arbery has also written Corsicana, Plano, Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, and more; he was a writer and producer on HBO's hit Succession, and is currently under commission from Audible, Manhattan Theatre Club, and Playwright Horizons.

Tickets for Heroes of the Fourth Turning run from $20 to $70, with pricing options throughout the run for students, arts workers, under-30, seniors, and premium reserved seating add-on, plus limited Pay-What-You-Can tickets available on Sunday matinees. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or crowstheatre.com.

Showtimes:

Evenings at 8pm, Matinees After Opening: Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Box Office Information:

Online: Click Here or crowstheatre.com/whats-on/view-all/heroesfourthturning

Crow's Theatre Box Office:

By phone: 647-341-7390 ext. 1010 - Monday to Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In person: In the lobby at 345 Carlaw Avenue - one hour prior to each performance

By email: boxoffice@crowstheatre.com

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING is produced with the support of the Canada Council for the Arts.

The Howland Company strives for innovation on and off the stage. We are an artist-led and art-driven theatre company, dedicated to the production of electric stories that speak to the world and the times in which we live. Through an agile, collective-leadership model, Howland aims to build new operating structures that empower its artists with agency, skills, and growth opportunities. We seek to challenge and inspire our audiences through productions, training and community initiatives like our Reading Group, fostering a new wave of theatre makers and theatre goers.



For 40 years, Crow's Theatre has been a leading force in the Canadian theatre landscape, recognized for provocative and award-winning new theatre works that premiere in Toronto, often followed by national and international tours. Led by Artistic and General Director Chris Abraham and Executive Director Sherrie Johnson, Crow's Theatre ignites passionate and enduring engagement between audiences and artists by creating, producing, and promoting unforgettable theatre that examines and illuminates the pivotal narratives of our times. In 2017, Crow's Theatre moved into its first permanent home, the purpose-built Streetcar Crowsnest at the corner of Carlaw Avenue and Dundas Street, the first arts hub of its kind in Toronto's east end, comprised of four venues for dynamic cultural and community programming.

About the Canada Council for the Arts



The Canada Council for the Arts contributes to the vibrancy of a creative and diverse arts and literary scene and supports its presence across Canada and around the world. The Council is Canada's public arts funder, with a mandate to "foster and promote the study and enjoyment of, and the production of works in, the arts." The Council's grants, services, initiatives, prizes, and payments support Canadian artists, authors, and arts groups and organizations. This support allows them to pursue artistic expression, create works of art, and promote and disseminate the arts and literature. Through its arts funding, communications, research, and promotion activities, the Council fosters ever-growing engagement of Canadians and international audiences in the arts. The Council's Public Lending Right (PLR) program makes annual payments to creators whose works are held in Canadian public libraries. The Council's Art Bank operates art rental programs and helps further public engagement with contemporary arts through exhibition and outreach activities. The Council is responsible for the Canadian Commission for UNESCO, which promotes the values and programs of UNESCO to contribute to a future of peace, reconciliation, equity, and sustainable development.