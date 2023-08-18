Canadian Opera Company's Free Concert Series to Return with Exciting Collaborations

The series returns on September 20, 2023.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan Will Lead ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD in Canada Photo 1 Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan Will Lead ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD in Canada
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 2 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Brand New Canadian Musical STICKY FINGERS Comes To Original Kids Theatre Company Photo 3 Brand New Canadian Musical STICKY FINGERS Comes To Original Kids Theatre Company
CHICAGO To Return To Toronto For the 8th Time Photo 4 CHICAGO To Return To Toronto For the 8th Time

Canadian Opera Company's Free Concert Series to Return with Exciting Collaborations

The Canadian Opera Company’s Free Concert Series in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre Presented by TD Bank Group returns on September 20, 2023. The company’s programming features nearly 70 performances this year, giving audiences a chance to experience a world of music, dance, poetry, and so much more right in the heart of Toronto.

The Free Concert Series runs from September to May and features multidisciplinary performances including lively choreography; opera and chamber ensemble performances that provide a sampler of featured composers from the classical sphere and beyond; and jazz performances from leading local and international legends.

This season, the series celebrates a diverse range of arts and culture with:

  • boundary-breaking collaborations from across Toronto’s arts and culture ecosystem, including performances by Citadel + Compagnie and Fall for Dance North, Canadian Art Song Project, and Toronto Summer Music Festival.
  • engaging and moving performances from COC favourites, including Jane Archibald, Josh Lovell, Simone McIntosh, and Simone Osborne, that shine a light on the technical and artistic side of their craft as well as the creative process;
  • an exclusive and intimate preview of the company’s upcoming world premiere opera, Aportia Chryptych: A Black Opera for Portia White.

“The Free Concert Series provides a unique opportunity to engage with some of the best performing arts creators in the country in a welcoming environment and approachable format,” says Meaghan Froh Metcalf, Manager of the Free Concert Series. “At the same time, audiences have been eager to try something new and so we have put together an exciting performance roster that includes genre-defying partnerships with some of the leading arts organizations in Toronto and throughout Canada, as well as International Artists.”

“During our first full season of live programming following lockdown, we also recognized that our audiences were hungry to connect on a deeper level with both our artists and the art that they create and perform,” continues Froh Metcalf. “And one of the most exciting things about this series is the way it allows for audiences to do exactly that. Our bright, open performance space creates more opportunities for reciprocal engagement and interaction in a way you don’t normally get in larger venues. Some of our artists have even built Q&A sessions or talkbacks into their performances because they want to hear from the public. It’s really a rare and wonderful thing for everyone involved.”

For a full calendar of events, please visit coc.ca/FreeConcerts.




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Canadian Opera Companys Free Concert Series to Return with Exciting Collaborations Photo
Canadian Opera Company's Free Concert Series to Return with Exciting Collaborations

Get ready for the return of COC's highly anticipated Free Concert Series, featuring thrilling musical collaborations. Find out the dates and locations for this must-see event.

2
Review: SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER at Sorry Studios Photo
Review: SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER at Sorry Studios

In a small, intimate office space near Queen and Dufferin, Riot King’s production of one of Tennessee Williams’ lesser-performed plays, SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER, feels like you’ve been invited into someone’s Southern Gothic living room.

3
Cast Revealed For SALUTE TO VIENNA NEW YEARS CONCERT in Toronto Photo
Cast Revealed For SALUTE TO VIENNA NEW YEAR'S CONCERT in Toronto

Attila Glatz Concert Productions and Roy Thomson Hall present the annual New Year’s Day festive celebration, Salute to Vienna on January 1, 2024 at 2:30pm at Roy Thomson Hall. Featuring Strauss Symphony of Canada and the Budapest Dance Ensemble and International Champion Ballroom Dancers.

4
Tickets Now On Sale For Avant-Première Of Atom Egoyans SEVEN VEILS Photo
Tickets Now On Sale For Avant-Première Of Atom Egoyan's SEVEN VEILS

The worlds of opera and film collide as the Canadian Opera Company present a special avant-première screening of Atom Egoyan's Seven Veils at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts on Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN Video VIDEO: Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN
Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera Company Video
Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera Company
Anaïs Mitchell and the Cast of HADESTOWN Celebrate Opening Night in Toronto Video
Anaïs Mitchell and the Cast of HADESTOWN Celebrate Opening Night in Toronto
Richard Thomas Talks Playing Atticus Finch in HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Video
Richard Thomas Talks Playing Atticus Finch in HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rainbow Fish the Musical
Wychwood Theatre (7/22-9/03)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City's Improv Brunch
The Second City (2/05-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamlet Presented by RBC Starring Ahad Raza Mir
The Rose (10/12-10/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Skyline's the Limit
The Second City (4/06-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christmas Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches
Access Ballroom (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mad Magic
Wychwood Theatre (10/28-10/29)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pinkalicious the Musical
Wychwood Theatre (9/16-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I ❤️ Toronto
The Second City (8/17-11/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# otîhêw
Little Avenue Memorial Park (8/04-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance Part 1 & 2
Bluma Appel Theatre (3/22-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You