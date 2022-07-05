COME FROM AWAY Toronto's Eliza-Jane Scott to Premiere New Musical Comedy MEDITAISH At The Hamilton Fringe Festival

Are You Well will present Meditaish, playing at The Casbah as part of the 2022 Hamilton Fringe Festival Mini Bar Series from July 20th to 31st. Tickets are $12 and available online at www.hamiltonfringe.ca

After repeatedly slapping a stage manager at her hit review "Easy Dussett Elinor Russett!", the aging Broadway theatre diva with anger management issues has her day in court and things don't exactly go her way. Meditaish is a hilarious fast paced 20 minute musical that will co-star a local celebrity every night!

Written, performed and composed by Eliza-Jane Scott (Broadway World Best Leading Actress in a Musical- Come From Away, Broadway World Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role-Come From Away, Dora Award Nomination Outstanding Performance-Elegies: A Song Cycle) and directed by Clinton Walker (Dora Award Winner Best Male Lead-Turn of the Screw, Best Direction-Yukon Arts Award-The Laramie Project).

This first instalment of Meditaish is part of a larger project that scrutinizes the wellness craze and begs the question: what is wellness, a bridge to universal compassion or a beacon for the hedonistic and self-absorbed?

Performance Details:

Venue: The Casbah, Lounge Room 306 King St W, Hamilton, ON

Dates: Thursday July 21 @ 8:45pm, Friday July 22 @ 6:30pm, Saturday July 23 @ 8:00pm, Thursday July 28 @ 7:15pm, Friday July 29 @ 8:00pm, Saturday July 30 @ 8:45pm

Local celebrity guest stars: Actor Rick Roberts, Radio and television personality Ralph Benmurgui, Mary Francis Moore the newly appointed Artistic Director of Theatre Aquarius and more!

$12.00 (with a $5.00 Fringe Backer button required) Available in person or online at www.hamiltonfringe.ca