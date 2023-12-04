CASEY AND DIANA is Now Available on Stratfest@Home

The production is also moving on to Toronto, where it will have a run at Soulpepper from January 23 to February 4.

Dec. 04, 2023

CASEY AND DIANA is Now Available on Stratfest@Home

Nick Green’s Casey and Diana, which had a triumphant première directed by Andrew Kushnir at the Stratford Festival last May, is now available for home viewing on Stratfest@Home, the Festival’s subscription-based streaming platform.

The play is built around the famous 1991 visit from Princess Diana to Toronto AIDS hospice Casey House, when she made international headlines by shaking hands with a dying patient. It shares the remarkable warmth, strength and resilience of the people at Casey House, working, living and dying in the face of unimaginable pain, isolation and stigma.

The production features Sean Arbuckle as Thomas, Laura Condlln as Pauline, Linda Kash as Marjorie, Davinder Malhi as Andre, Krystin Pellerin as Diana and Sophia Walker as Vera.

In addition to Director Andrew Kushnir, the creative team includes Designer Joshua Quinlan, Lighting Designer Louise Guinand, Composer and Sound Designer Debashis Sinha and Dramaturge Bob White.

Word of mouth quickly made Casey and Diana one of the season’s hottest tickets, leading to a sold-out run. The play was hailed as “emotionally powerful” (The Globe and Mail), “incredibly moving and deeply accomplished” (Toronto Star).

The production is also moving on to Toronto, where it will have a run at Soulpepper from January 23 to February 4.

Subscribers to Click Here can view Casey and Diana, along with dozens of productions from the Festival’s stages, original digital content and work from performing arts companies across the country. Cost is $7.99 per month.

Soon to be released on Stratfest@Home, joining hundreds of other titles, are Richard III, Much Ado About Nothing, Richard II, Women of the Fur Trade, Henry V, and Season 2 of Leer Estates.


