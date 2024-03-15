BWW Q&A: Katrina Martinez on RENT at Brampton On Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Production Dates

April 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM

April 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM

April 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM & 7:30 PM

April 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM

KC is no stranger to the stage (Hairspray, Newsies, Songs for a New World, Little Shop of Horrors, Kinky Boots) but is just as excited to be back reprising the iconic role of Joanne Jefferson. KC has recently been exploring the other side of the stage as a Music Director; credits include Matilda, The Addams Family, High School Musical Jr and currently is working on Into The Woods Jr with Meadowvale Music Theatre. She gives thanks to her number one supporters - her parents, and to you, for supporting community theatre and keeping the arts alive.

What drew you to the role of Joanne in Rent, and how do you connect with the character?

Joanne in Rent embodies the qualities of helping others and being a powerful woman in various ways. She is fiercely independent and driven, not only in her professional pursuits but also in her advocacy for social justice and equality. Throughout the story, Joanne consistently supports her friends and community, offering guidance, assistance, and empathy when needed. Her determination to fight for what is right, even in the face of adversity, showcases her strength and resilience as a woman. As I relate to Joanne as a character, I find inspiration in her steadfast dedication to effecting change and her courage in facing challenging realities. What resonates with me most is her ability to transform from a tough exterior to expressing deep love and tenderness for those she cares about. Throughout my upbringing, I was often perceived as the independent individual capable of navigating any circumstance, taking the lead, and being the best at what I do. However, my innate desire was always to love, support and serve not only my friends and family but also my wider community.

You've performed in a variety of musicals. What makes your experiences with Rent unique?

My experiences with Rent are unique because it's a musical that tackles incredibly relevant and poignant themes, such as love, friendship, social justice, and the struggle for survival in the face of adversity. Being involved in Rent allows me to explore and convey these universal themes in a way that is both meaningful and impactful. One particular aspect that makes my experience with BMT’s Rent truly unique is the opportunity to work with an extremely talented cast and crew who are not just colleagues, but also my close friends. The bonds formed during rehearsals and performances create a sense of camaraderie and mutual support that enriches the entire creative process. Sharing the stage with such talented individuals allows for dynamic and inspiring performances, as we feed off each other's energy and passion for the show. The trust and rapport built among cast members enhance the authenticity and depth of our interactions on stage, making each moment feel genuine and heartfelt. The sense of community and belonging fostered by working closely with a supportive cast adds an extra layer of fulfillment to the overall experience of being involved in this amazing show. I am extremely honoured to be working with our director, Malakai Viera, Music Director, John Pugh, and Choreographer, Cleopatra Burton. I am beyond grateful that they are blessing and trusting me with the opportunity to bring the character of Joanne to life. Their steadfast belief in my abilities and unwavering support have been instrumental in shaping my journey as a performer, empowering me to fully embody the character with sincerity and passion, and to express myself authentically on stage.

You've recently transitioned to the other side of the stage as a Music Director. How has this experience influenced your performance as Joanne?

As a Music Director, I gained a deeper understanding of the intricate musical elements of the show, including character motifs, vocal nuances, and the overall emotional arc of the music. I have a greater appreciation for the significance of Joanne's musical moments within the show and how they contribute to her character development and storytelling. Moreover, my experience as a Music Director especially with BMT’s Youth Troupe program has strengthened my collaborative skills and deepened my understanding of ensemble dynamics. Because I work with students ages 6-18, I have to modify my coaching methods to suit the needs of the different age groups and levels of understanding. I now approach my interactions with my fellow cast members from a more holistic perspective, recognizing the importance of cohesive ensemble work in bringing the show to life.

How does the Brampton On Stage and Brampton Music Theatre's production of Rent resonate with today's audiences?

In a world marked by uncertainty, Brampton On Stage and Brampton Music Theatre's production of Rent offers a beacon of hope, encouraging audiences to embrace life's fleeting moments and cherish the bonds that unite us. The show's diverse cast and authentic representation of LGBTQ+ characters reflect the rich tapestry of modern society and it’s electrifying music transports audiences into a world where love knows no bounds and acceptance triumphs over prejudice. By celebrating diversity and highlighting the shared humanity that unites us all, Rent leaves a lasting impression on hearts and minds, inspiring a renewed sense of compassion, understanding, and solidarity.

What message do you hope the audience will take away from this production of Rent?

1. Embracing Love and Diversity: We hope the audience will be inspired by Rent's celebration of love in all its forms and its embrace of diversity. The show's portrayal of relationships across gender, sexuality, and race encourages acceptance and understanding, promoting a message of inclusivity and unity.

2. Seizing the Moment: Rent encourages audiences to seize the moment and live life to the fullest, despite the challenges and uncertainties we may face. Through its vibrant characters and powerful music, the show reminds us of the importance of embracing every opportunity and cherishing the moments we have with loved ones.

3. Fighting for Change and Justice: Rent's themes of social activism and standing up for what's right resonate strongly with today's audiences. We hope audiences will be inspired by the characters' passion for justice and equality, motivating them to advocate for positive change in their own communities and beyond.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

Audiences should come and see the show because supporting community theatre, such as Brampton On Stage and Brampton Music Theatre's production of Rent, is essential for fostering artistic expression and cultural enrichment within our communities. By attending local productions, audiences not only enjoy high-quality entertainment but also contribute to the growth and sustainability of the arts scene in our city.

Additionally, community theatre provides opportunities for aspiring performers, directors, and crew members to hone their craft and showcase their talents to a supportive audience. The raw energy and emotion of Rent, combined with its powerful rock score and diverse characters, create a truly immersive and unforgettable theatrical experience making it a must-see production for theatergoers of all ages.