BWW Q&A: Julia Mackey of JAKE'S GIFT at Brampton On Stage

Jake's Gift will be coming to The Rose Studio inside The Rose Brampton for the 2nd year. It is back by popular demand as our Remembrance Day show.

The show runs November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM, and November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM.

The production is written and performed by Julia Mackey, and directed and stage Managed by Dirk Van Stralen, with lighting design by Gerald King.

After incredible performances in 2022, the surprisingly funny, multi-award-winning drama JAKE'S GIFT returns to The Rose Studio II. This show has traveled across Canada, and internationally, and has been performed on Juno Beach three times as part of D-Day Anniversary events. "A jewel of a show you simply can't afford to miss" (Calgary Sun), JAKE'S GIFT tells the story of a Canadian WW2 veteran’s reluctant return to Normandy, France, and being forced to confront some long-ignored ghosts. Join us in remembering those who have fought and continue to fight for our freedoms through this personalized story behind one soldier's grave.

Julia was born in Birmingham, England, and grew up in Beaconsfield, Quebec. For many generations, her maternal and paternal families have had strong ties to the performing arts. Julia first began creating and writing theatre in the mid-1990s in Victoria, BC, with an exciting independent theatre company called Theatre SKAM. For the past twenty-five years, Julia has worked as a professional actor in theatres across Canada. In 2007, she and Dirk Van Stralen created Juno Productions. To date, they have toured Jake’s Gift to over 250 communities across Canada, including stops in the US, the UK, and Normandy, France.

When not on the road, Julia lives in the tiny hamlet of Wells, BC, where she is the Director of Presentations at the historic Sunset Theatre. She dedicates this performance to her band of veteran boyfriends and girlfriends scattered across the country.

What inspired you to write Jake's Gift?

I was inspired to write Jake’s Gift after I travelled to Normandy, France, for the 60th Anniversary of D-Day in June 2004. It was one of the most moving experiences of my life, and I felt compelled to share that experience with other Canadians. The character of Jake was created in a theatre mask workshop in Vancouver back in 2002 at Pacific Theatre. The story I had started to write during the workshop was about three brothers from the prairies and their connection to the second world war. When I was finished that workshop, I felt like I wasn’t done with Jake’s story. In Fall 2003 I was watching The National one evening, and they mentioned the 60th Anniversary of D-Day ceremonies were being organized in Normandy the following June (2004). I immediately had a gut feeling that was where I would find the rest of Jake’s story. I called Veterans Affairs Canada the next day, and they put my name on the list of Canadians travelling to France for the anniversary who wanted to attend all the official ceremonies. And so, in June 2004 I made my way to Normandy and spent one week interviewing as many veterans as I could. I walked the beaches and visited the graveyards and attended all the memorial services. It was a profoundly moving experience, and I’m grateful to every veteran I met who so generously shared their story with me. Jake’s Gift is inspired by each of their experiences, and the story Jake shares in the play reflects the real-life stories I was told, my own experiences while I was there, and my own imagination.

Can you share any memorable experiences from your performances across various communities?

My partner and director/stage manager, Dirk Van Stralen, and I have been touring Jake’s Gift across Canada and Internationally since 2007. We have had over 1000 performances and have had so many incredible experiences over the years. Memorable moments would definitely be the National War Museum in Ottawa on June 6, 2009, for the 65th Anniversary of D-Day. We performed to a large group of World War 2 veterans as part of the Magnetic North Theatre Festival. It was probably the most nervous I’ve been on stage, but one of the most rewarding performances. Other highlights would be performing in French and English in Normandy for the 70th, 73rd and 75th Anniversaries of D-Day in venues right on Juno Beach where the Canadians first landed on D-Day. Another very special highlight would have been in 2011 at the Lunchbox Theatre in Calgary when the Family of the soldier whose grave I came across at the Bény Sur Mer Ceremony in Normandy, Chester Hebner (Jake’s brother in the play), showed up to see the performance. 30 members of Chester’s family were there, and it was a very moving thing to meet them. I had found them through ancestry.com and never in a million years ever thought I’d meet the family of this brave young soldier. It was a very memorable experience, and we stay in close contact with many of the family members and they’ve become dear friends.

How has Jake's Gift evolved over the years?

I would say that the characters have gotten richer, and I think they listen to each other better. I know that sounds silly, but when you are performing a multi-character solo show it’s easy to switch between characters too quickly. I think what has progressed is more character development and a real sense of storytelling from each character’s perspective. I try each night to make sure they listen to each other and try and remember that this is the first time they are hearing each other, and the 1st time the audience is hearing the story too. Other things that have evolved are a few moments in the play have gotten deeper emotionally, and I have added a few lines since those early performances, but mostly the story we are telling is the exact same story from 2007.

How does it feel to have your play performed internationally, particularly at historic locations like Juno Beach?

It is the most incredible feeling, and truly it was a dream come true to take the story back to the shores of where it was inspired, and to honour all the soldiers who landed on those beaches on June 6th and in the days and weeks following the initial landing. What we have learned too about touring internationally is that this very Canadian story is a very Universal story that anyone can relate to. The themes of loss, forgiveness, love, and friendship are universal and speak to everyone regardless of where you live in the world.

What is it about Jake's Gift that resonates with audiences and brings it back by popular demand year after year?

This is such a good question and I wish I knew the answer, but I can tell you how moving it is to me and to Dirk when we find out people are coming back 2, 3, 4 times and bringing new family members and friends each time to experience the play. What I’ve been told by people who do come back is that the themes in the play really resonate with them and so many people have a connection to the 2nd world war, and they have a Jake in their life too, be that their father, husband, brother, uncle. Others have told me it’s a very Canadian play, and they love the characters and the relationship between Jake and Isabelle. So many people have said, “Every Canadian should see this show!”, and I can’t tell you how rewarding that is as artists whose goal it is to create work that moves and inspires people. We feel so lucky to have had numerous requests back to communities’ year after year and find it amazing that we keep getting requests all these years in now.

What do you hope audiences will take away from Jake's Gift?

I hope that audiences will really enjoy the story, and that perhaps they will feel moved to honour the people in their lives who may have served in the military and feel inspired to learn more about their own family’s history and connection to the world wars and beyond. Mostly, I hope they fall in love with Jake, Isabelle, Grande Isabelle, and Susan, and that they feel like they have come to France with us for those 65 minutes. I hope the story stays with them long after the lights come down. We are grateful every day for the profound gift we have received and continue to receive by getting to share this story for 17 years now. Remembrance Week is always the most special time of year for us to share this story. We are thrilled to be coming back to the Rose Theatre and look forward to sharing Jake’s Gift with the community once again.