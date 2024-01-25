BWW Q&A: Georgia Webb on HUMANS 2.0 BY CIRCA at Brampton On Stage/The Rose Brampton

Humans 2.0 by Circa is created by Yaron Lifschitz and the Circa Ensemble. Humans 2.0 is a seriously sensational spectacle: as aesthetic as it is athletic, as comedic as it is grave, and all in all, a visceral delight.

A symphony of acrobatics, sound and light, this is next level circus by Circa. Called "rock stars of the circus world", this next chapter of Circa’s internationally acclaimed Humans is tightly woven choreography and acrobatics, pulsing with music from composer Ori Lichtik and revealed with Paul Jackson’s dramatic lighting.

Created by circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, Humans 2.0 is intimate, primal and deeply engaged with the challenge of being human. Humans 2.0 is commissioned by the Mondavi Center, UC Davis. Circa acknowledges the assistance of the Australian Government through Creative Australia, its principal arts investment and advisory body and the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.

Born and raised in outback Western Australia, Georgia was a competitive gymnast and dancer for 13 years. This background gave her the discipline and work ethic which now informs her circus practice. After both parents insisted that their only child join the military, Georgia decided to forgo those plans to follow her own dream of running away with the circus. Graduating from the National Institute of Circus Arts in 2019, Georgia joined Circa as a full-time ensemble member in January 2020. In her spare time Georgia enjoys motorbike riding, surfing and free diving. She also hopes to travel the world skydiving someday.

What initially sparked your interest in becoming a circus acrobat?

As a competitive gymnast, I always knew I wanted a physical career. Being exposed to Circus from the Western Australian Circus Festival I learned that I could use my gymnastictechnique in a way that was expressive and unique to my body. Performing at the festival from the age of 12 in such a nourishing environment I grew an intense love for the spotlight and the stage became my home.

Can you share with us more about your journey from being a competitive gymnast and dancer to becoming a full-time circus acrobat?

Since I was 6 I was put into gymnastics and started competing in the Western Australian State Championships at 7. I trained 4 times a week winning many championships. I spent more time at the gym than at home. This is where I learned the strength, flexibility and discipline that I use in my acrobatics. I began dancing at 9 and started competing at 10. I danced at least 4 times a week whilst also coaching the acrobatic troupes. In 2016 I received the scholarship at my local dance school and was able to attend all the classes including; modern, slow modern, hip hop, acrobatics, ballet and was in the performance troupe. Dance not only gave me the basis of my movement, it taught me stage presence and how to perform, in many different genres. There was a small group of friends who actually trained circus at the local PCYC. I watched their end of year performance and wanted to join instantly. But because of my busy schedule it took years of convincing my parents to let me join. They finally broke and I have a clear memory of sitting up on a trapeze on my first day and never wanting to come down. At the age of 12 my friends invited me to the Western Australian Circus Festival where I spent 3 weeks being trained by international artists and performing in multiple cabarets. This then proceeded every year until I graduated high school. I then auditioned for the National Institute of Circus Arts in Melbourne where I studied and trained for 3 years. I auditioned with Aerial Hoop, however had the opportunity to try out an abundance of disciplines throughout my course. I continued to specialize in Aerial Hoop, Roue Cyr and Group Acrobatics. After creating and performing in a kids show back in Perth on my semester breaks, I developed a good relationship with the director of the company and she spread the word to Yaron Lifschitz. He then contacted me when I was in my 3rd year of studies. I was flown to Brisbane and succeeded in my audition landing me a job as a full time ensemble member the day after I graduated. I haven’t looked back since.

Can you tell us more about your role in the upcoming performance of Humans 2.0 by Circa?

In this show I like to think of myself as a mobile trampoline. There are several moments in the show where I’m being jumped on. A glorified welcome mat.

What can audiences expect from this high-intensity cirque show?

You can expect authentic, high-level acrobatics. Tender human connection. Comedic chaos. And a physical grind that will leave you feeling both uplifted and exhausted.

What are your future plans in the world of acrobatics and are there other forms of performance arts that you are interested in exploring?

I still feel a long career as an acrobat, however, would love to eventually dip my toes in directing. I have so many ideas and love working with people to make them come to life. Circa has allowed me to be a leader in many different ways and I’d love to eventually incorporate my dance background into circus works.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

If you want to experience the both the joy and turmoil of being human in an art form that pushes the human body to it’s limits, this is the show for you. I guarantee the first time you’ll take a breath will be as the first acrobat takes a bow.