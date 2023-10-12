Award-Winning Storytelling Comes to Young People's Theatre This Fall

This fall, Young People's Theatre will present two Dynamic Productions for young children: Carousel Players' Pop! Pop! for ages 2 to 5 and Axis Theatre's Th'owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish (pronounced Tho-wox-ee-ya) for ages 5 to 8. Both productions feature engaging and authentic storytelling, and make the perfect introduction to theatre for YPT's youngest audiences.

“It's never too early to introduce our youngest ones to theatre,” says Artistic Director Herbie Barnes. “We launch this season with Pop! Pop!, a play about exploring and creating friendship, performed through movement and story, without words. Children will again experience the magic of theatre with Th'owxiya, a First Nations tale about the importance of community and friendship. These wonderful plays emphasize embracing the curiosity in every child and the importance of finding community – and each other.”

A sensory-rich production, Pop! Pop! is written by Linda A. Carson, with Monica Dufault (Carousel Players Artistic Director), Dramaturge Kim Selody, and directed by Dufault. In this colourful underwater adventure, featuring live music and puppetry, two very different creatures, “Hide” (Kaylyn Valdez-Scott) and “Seek” (Katherine Cappellacci), explore an enchanting new world. Together, the dynamic duo discover uncharted territory – and each other – as fun surprises pop up along the way for viewers. Pop! Pop! is presented in the Studio Oct. 14-22, 2023.

Additional credits include: Set Designer: Kelly Wolf; Costume & Puppet Designer: Alexa Fraser; Music Composition & Direction: Joe Lapinski; Stage Manager: Sara Allison.

Following Pop! Pop! is the award-winning Kwantlen First Nations legend, Th'owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish (Jessie Richardson Award for Outstanding Production, TYA, 2021). The play is written by Joseph A. Dandurand – a recipient of the 2022 Latner Griffin Writers' Trust Poetry Prize – and directed by Chris McGregor, Axis Theatre Artistic Director. Audiences will immerse themselves in traditional Coast Salish and Sto:lo music, masks and imagery. This traditional tale follows a cheese-stealing mouse who must find and offer two children to the hungry ogress Th'owxiya, to make amends for a theft. With the help of Raven, Bear and Sasquatch, the sly mouse embarks on a journey to trick the angry spirit and save their family from becoming the ogre's next feast. Th'owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish is presented on the Ada Slaight Stage Oct. 28 – Nov. 6, 2023.

Th'owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish features performances by: Cassandra Bourchier, Danica Charlie, Braiden Houle, Meela Jeske and Damion LeClair.

Additional credits include Production Designer: Jay Havens; Music Composer: Marguerite Witvoet; Voice of Th'owxiya: Margo Kane; Stage Manager: Sophie Kaplan.

POP! POP! | HIDE AND SEEK ADVENTURE

A Carousel Players Production

By Linda A. Carson, with Monica Dufault and Kim Selody

Directed by Monica Dufault

Performances:

Weekdays: Oct. 17-19 at 10:30AM & 1:00PM; Oct. 20 at 10:30AM

Weekends: Oct. 14, 15, 21 & 22 at 11:00AM & 2:00PM

Recommended for ages 2-5

Run time: Approx. 45 minutes

Tickets: $10-$24 (plus HST & service charges)

TH'OWXIYA: THE HUNGRY FEAST DISH | TRADITIONAL TALE

An Axis Theatre Production

Written by Joseph A. Dandurand

Directed by Chris McGregor

Performances:

Weekdays: Oct. 30, Nov. 1-3 and Nov. 6 at 10:30AM & 1:00PM

Weekends: Oct. 28 & 29 at 11:00AM & 2:00PM; Nov. 4 & 5 at 2:00PM

Recommended for ages 5-8

Run time: Approx. 45 minutes

Tickets: $10-$39 (plus HST & service charges)