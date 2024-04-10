Art of Time Ensemble to Present BOTH SIDES NOW: A TRIBUTE TO JONI MITCHELL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Art of Time Ensemble will present its upcoming final 25th season performance of Both Sides Now: A Tribute to Joni Mitchell. This once-in-a-lifetime performance will celebrate Joni Mitchell's phenomenal musical career featuring performances by Gregory Hoskins, Jasmyn, Abigail Lapell, Jessica Mitchell, Sarah Slean, and Hawksley Workman. Onstage at Harbourfront Centre Theatre, May 9 to 11th, 2024.

Spanning Joni Mitchell’s prolific career from her folk roots to her jazz experimentations, the Art of Time Ensemble will celebrate one of Canada’s most celebrated artists, with six singers performing brand new arrangements by Canada’s top classical and film composers. Arrangers include Bryden Baird, Don Breithaupt, Rob Carli, Andrew Downing, Kevin Fox, Jonathan Goldsmith, Kevin Lau, Steven MacKinnon, Jim McGrath, Owen Pallet, Andrew Staniland and James Rolfe.

Art of Time Ensemble's extraordinary group of musicians, led by Artistic Director Andrew Burashko, includes Davide DiRenzo on drums, Joe Phillips on bass, John Johnson on saxophones, Drew Jurecka on violin, Kathleen Kajioka on viola, Amy Laing on cello, Rob Piltch on guitar, Stephen Sitarski on violin, and Kevin Turcotte on trumpet.

The ensemble's commitment to innovation and artistic excellence ensures that this rendition of Both Sides Now will be a one-of-a-kind experience. It will blend Mitchell's lyrics' rich tapestry with the ensemble and guest artists' exceptional musical talents.

Both Sides Now: A Tribute to Joni Mitchell will be the last performance of Art of Time Ensemble’s 25th anniversary final concert season. This new musical production will be onstage at Harbourfront Centre Theatre from May 9 to May 11, 2024, and tickets are limited.

Tickets for Both Sides Now are now available for purchase through the Harbourfront Centre box office and online.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://artoftimeensemble.com/both-sides-now