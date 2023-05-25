Anesti Danelis Brings ARTIFICIALLY INTELLIGENT to Buddies in Bad Times Theatre's 2023 Queer Pride Festival

The performance is on June 3.


Anesti Danelis Brings ARTIFICIALLY INTELLIGENT to Buddies in Bad Times Theatre's 2023 Queer Pride Festival

Award-winning comedian, musician, and viral internet sensation, Anesti Danelis returns from the deep dark web with his guitar, piano, and violin to present his highly anticipated new show Artificially Intelligent at the iconic Buddies in Bad Times Theatre (12 Alexander St) this June 3rd as part of their 2023 Queer Pride Festival. Queer Pride Festival is a festival of queer theatre, comedy, cabaret, art, music, and parties. For the month of June, Buddies will host a stellar line-up of Toronto’s most exciting queer entertainers alongside their staple events.

Inspired by the artificial intelligence that will one day rule us all, Artificially Intelligent is a comedy concert of Anesti Danelis’ critically acclaimed songs. Audiences will be bopping along to songs about bisexual revenge, catfishing, robots, hookups, a much needed (satirical) straight pride anthem, and more.

Artificially Intelligent touches on a variety of themes including the “artificiality” of our identities, and how no one really knows what they’re doing. We’re all just faking it until we *hopefully* make it. It also explores our relationship with technology and how it informs who we are. Anesti even used the help of ChatGPT to craft his new musical comedy. This inspired him to lean into society’s dependency on technology and use it to create a comedy show now that AI is in its ‘fun era’ before it gets into its ‘let's overthrow the humans’ era.

“I’m very excited to be bringing my new show to Queer Pride this June. Audiences can expect a concert of relatable comedic songs that poke fun at identity and all of the cringy things we do online.” says Anesti Danelis. “I hope that when audiences see the show, they leave feeling less pressure in having to have everything figured out, and that the fun in life comes from owning our question mark and enjoying the journey of learning as you go because nothing matters, and robots will overthrow us all.”

With Anesti’s unique blend of sharp, smart, and silly musical standup comedy, he satirizes our most relatable woes with infectious songs taken to unexpected heights.




