Aluna Theatre Announces 5th Edition Of RUTAS 2022; Re-Thinking Global Routes And Imagining A More Inclusive World

Aluna Theatre has announced its fifth edition of the RUTAS International Performing Arts Festival, inviting audiences and artists to re-think the routes of our lives in a shifting world and participate in the experience of imagining collective possibilities.

Running from September 22nd to October 9th, RUTAS 2022 will present a compelling series of performances, installations, cabaret and three days of Conversatorio/Conversations, in partnership this year with Theatre Passe Muraille, Factory Theatre, York University, Hemispheric Encounters, and Nuit Blanche.



"RUTAS was born out of a desire to bring art from across the Americas to Toronto. To introduce new perspectives, voices and ideas, and to engage in conversations about art and human rights. In 2022 RUTAS celebrates its 5th edition. And once more, we find ourselves at a pivotal time of collective need for change not only in this city but around the world." Says Beatriz Pizano, Artistic Director of Aluna Theatre, "When we sat down to imagine what kind of festival this could be, we knew we had to create a space that allows art to do its best - to inspire, to feed our curiosity, to transform and empower our collective consciousness and actions."



The 2022 edition of RUTAS showcases an exciting lineup of interdisciplinary talent from across the Americas, including work by Lara Arabian and Carla Melo (Canada, Toronto); Claren Grosz (Canada, Toronto); Santiago Guzmán (Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador); Victoria Mata Soledad (Venezuela/Canada); José Torres-Tama (United States); Teatro Línea de Sombra (Mexico); and Nina Vogel (Brazil).



Pizano adds, "The amazing line-up of artists and performances this year delve into our role and responsibility in effecting change, in working together toward a better and inclusive world. Into thinking about a collective approach to life. These works are artistically compelling and deeply engaging. They invite us to share, love, laugh, remember and celebrate our lives together."



From a multitude of perspectives, these diverse performances tackle old and new concerns: alienation and immigration; the implications behind consumer culture; love, loss, and grief; political divisiveness and our inability to come together to address environmental crisis. The work presented this season is demonstrative of the importance of connection - to self, to each other, to place and to ancestry.



Aluna Theatre has partnered with Theatre Passe Muraille and Factory Theatre this year, bringing the festival programming closer to the heart of the city. This move from its most recent home in the Artscape Daniels Spectrum remaps RUTAS' own path bringing it back to the origins of its inaugural festival in 2012.



Tickets for RUTAS 2022 are available now at rutas.ca. The festival runs on a pay-what-you-can-afford ticketing model with three price points of $10, $20 and $40. Performances of Cacao will be free to the public.