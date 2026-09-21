A MYSTICAL MUSICAL EVENING to Return to Free Times Cafe

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Multi-skilled performer Tony Molesworth will bring his new one-man show, A Mystical Musical Evening, to the Free Times Cafe in Toronto on Saturday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Combining vocals, banjo and spoken word, Molesworth will lead audiences through an evening of music, humorous stories, metaphysical musings, one-liners, “hippy wisdom” and what he calls “pro-Fun-ditties.” He describes the show as “enlighten-tainment for the magically inclined.”

Molesworth has previously performed at Toronto-area venues including Red Sandcastle Theatre, Roy Thomson Hall, Rogers Centre, Ontario Place and Yuk Yuk’s. He has also appeared on Canadian television networks.

Although A Mystical Musical Evening is not specifically a comedy show, Molesworth has extensive experience as an international comedy club headliner. His previous solo show, Banjoker, received the Funniest Show award at the Nanaimo Fringe Festival.

Over the course of his career, Molesworth has shared the stage with performers including Jim Carrey, Howie Mandel, John Candy, Rick Moranis, Russell Peters and Jerry Lewis. He has also opened for Weird Al Yankovic, U2, John Mayall and Elvis Costello.

A Mystical Musical Evening will take place Saturday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Free Times Cafe, located at 320 College Street in Toronto.

Tickets are $22.90 and may be purchased through Eventbrite or at the door. Additional information is available at FreeTimesCafe.com and TonyMolesworth.com.

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