A Choral Concert in London, Ontario Will Be Performed With Canada's Only Renaissance Music Summer School

On Sunday May 21 at 4pm in the pristine acoustics of downtown London's St. Paul's Cathedral, London Ontario-based Canadian Renaissance Music Summer School (CRMSS) is excited to share a choral concert which will bring their unique 2023 week-long workshop to a close. The theme is "A Double Bill: 150 years of English Polyphony"; polyphony being the simultaneous singing of two or more melodic lines; a treat for choral music enthusiasts and as well for those who simply appreciate beautiful music.



The performance will celebrate important anniversaries of renowned renaissance composers William Cornysh and William Byrd, and the audience can expect gorgeous Tudor, Elizabethan, and Jacobean music. It will include a selection of the music which participating students have learned over the course of the week, including chamber choir, tutti (whole ensemble), small group, and solo music.

St. Paul's Cathedral is located at 472 Richmond St, London, ON N6A 3E6. Tickets are now on sale for $10 in their online ticket shop, powered by CanadaHelps at Click Here or phone 226-236-2595. 50% of ticket sales will be shared with St. Paul's Cathedral and further donations are most welcome.

As well, the public is welcome to attend the following performances, FREE of charge:

Thursday, May 18 at 5:30pm ~ Choral Vespers at St Peter's Seminary:

A Latin Choral Vespers service in the glorious St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel (All are invited to join in the congregation; participants do not need to be Catholic). Address: 1040 Waterloo St, London, ON N6A 3Y1



Friday, May 19, 2023 ~ Choral Evensong (sung in English Cathedral style) at St. Paul's Cathedral. Program: William Byrd's Great Service, the pinnacle of his English service music writing. Organist: Aaron James from The Toronto.