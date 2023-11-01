Workshop Production Of THE BOYS AND THE NUNS Set For November Opening

Workshop production of THE BOYS AND THE NUNS set for November opening

By: Nov. 01, 2023

The CSUF Theatre & Dance Department and The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab proudly announce the workshop premiere of The Boys and Nuns at the Arena Theatre on November 3-5, 2023, Directed and Choreographed by Jonny Martinez. 

In the vibrant backdrop of 1986 Chicago's ‘Boystown,' a resilient group of LGBTQ activists, battle-worn from their ceaseless fight to pass the ‘Gay Rights Ordinance' since 1972, takes center stage. As the struggle unfolds, an unexpected alliance forms with a group of courageous Catholic Sisters simultaneously navigating their fight for equal rights within the church. 

Amidst this powerful narrative, we meet Pablo, a gifted musician searching for his place in a world of complexity and change. Inspired by actual events, ‘The Boys and the Nuns' embarks on a profound exploration of identity, belonging, and faith. It weaves these themes into the tapestry of 80s music, ranging from soul-stirring Spanish language power ballads to the hypnotic rhythms of new wave and Chicago's homegrown house music scene. “Watching these students bring The Boys and the Nuns to life has been both joyful and immensely meaningful for the development of this musical,” says book writer Sandra Delgado. “This is a life changing opportunity for this show - being supported by CSUF, LMTL, and Apple is creating an infusion of forward momentum as we find more homes and spaces to develop and present this important musical.”

‘The Boys and the Nuns' is under the direction and choreography of Jonny Martinez, with musical direction by Rod Bagheri, and an exceptional creative team including composer/lyricist Michael McBride, lyricist/librettist Sandra Delgado, and creative consultant Ryan Morales Green, this production promises to be an unforgettable journey. Produced by Josh Grisetti, the CSUF Theatre & Dance Department, and the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab. 

Workshop Cast members include: Logan Cabieles (Pablo), Priscilla Briggs (Sofia), Ashlynn Orosco (Carmen), Billy Hules (Michael), Gia Tate Villa (Daniel/Ella), Aarin “Ronnie” Allen (Lou), Dominic Katout (Brian), Eliane Moenho (Cristina), Hailey Noce (Sister Joan), Rhylee Smith (Sister Ruth), Sheridan Fung (Sister Rosalie), Chason Bytel (Gary/Cardinal/Ensemble.) Ensemble members: Jasmine Jaramillo, Naomi Velandia, Isabella Sawoski, and Sophie Bobadilla.

To purchase tickets, please visit: Click Here




