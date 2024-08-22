Transcendence's 'Broadway Under the Stars' Reveals Cast of THE GALA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Transcendence Theatre Company has announced the cast of The Gala: A Sentimental Journey, a tribute to classic Broadway. As the fourth and final performance of Transcendence's Broadway Under the Stars summer season, The Gala: A Sentimental Journey will run from September 19–22 in Sonoma's Field of Dreams. This enchanting performance will transport audiences through a musical journey that pays homage to beloved Broadway classics and timeless tunes, offering an unforgettable evening of nostalgia and celebration.

The cast of The Gala: A Sentimental Journey will feature an exceptional lineup of talented performers, including Maria Bilbao, Galyana Castillo, Luis Augusto Figueroa, Lori Haley Fox, Tony Gonzalez, David R. Gordon, Joey Khoury, Colin Campbell McAdoo, Amy Miller, Kristin Piro, Devin L. Roberts, and Emily Yates.

These artists bring a wealth of experience from Broadway, national tours, and regional productions, promising an unforgettable performance. Bilbao has graced the Broadway stage in the recent production of Sweeney Todd. Castillo also recently appeared in Sweeney Toddon Broadway and was part of the national tour of Waitress. Figueroa is an Oscar-nominated producer and award-winning writer who has performed in Tony Award-winning productions like 42nd Street and Wicked. Fox is currently starring in Sister Act in London's West End and has Broadway credits including Mamma Mia!. Gonzalez, also serving as director, brings experience from Cedar Point Live Entertainment and Broadway tours. Gordon has performed in the national tours of Flashdance: The Musical and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and in regional performances of Fiddler On the Roof and Beautiful. Khoury has credits in national tours of Cabaret and Altar Boyz, as well as the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. McAdoo has performed worldwide, from Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House. There will be a special appearance by Transcendence co-founder and creative vision director Amy Miller, who performed in the Broadway production of 42nd Street. Piro boasts an impressive Broadway resume including Catch Me If You Can, Rocky, and An American in Paris. Roberts, an alum of the Philadelphia Dance Company, has performed in Disney's The Lion King on Broadway and national tour. Award-winning vocalist Yates returns to the Transcendence stage after co-creating and directing Don't Stop Us Now.

In addition to being a part of the cast, Transcendence Theatre Company's artistic director, Tony Gonzalez, will lead as director for The Gala: A Sentimental Journey, alongside Matt Smart (A Christmas Carol; SF Tour; Hamilton; and Peggy Tour), who will serve as the musical director and arranger. The production is supported by an exceptional creative team, including Nicolas Perez (Associate Music Director), Daniel Simons (Production Manager), Jeffrey Porter (Technical Director/Lighting Designer), Nils Erickson (Sound Designer/Engineer), Melinda Hare (Costume Coordinator/Dresser), Sarah E. T. Jackson (Production Stage Manager), and Karen Webb (Assistant Stage Manager).

The production's one-weekend event is also set to include a special $5 Family Night (Sunday, September 22) for guests of all ages to enjoy. As some of the community's favorite artists from past seasons gather along with new Broadway-bound talent, this journey will send you soaring through your summer night.

Broadway Under the Stars

Transcendence will host four weekends of Broadway musical revues in the Field of Dreams this summer! Each show will highlight unique musical styles and performances ranging from Broadway and the American song catalog to pop and rock hits, R&B, and more. Featuring Broadway performers from such acclaimed musicals as Hamilton, Wicked, and Les Misérables.

With Sonoma Plaza a mere walk from Field of Dreams, guests are encouraged to enjoy dinner, shopping, world-class wine tastings, and all that Sonoma has to offer before and after the show. This season, food trucks will not be on-site at the Field of Dreams. The RBC Wealth Management Gold Lounge at Fazio Field will open at 5:30 p.m. before each performance for Gold level tickets. Fazio Field will open at 6:30 p.m. for all other ticket levels. Guests can enjoy artisanal wines, local beer, and other beverages before the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Transcendence Theatre Company has partnered with several surrounding parking lots near the Field of Dreams for the Broadway Under the Stars summer series. All patrons who plan to drive must make a parking lot reservation before arriving at the show, either through the online checkout process or by calling the Transcendence Box Office at 877-424-1414 Ext. 1.

Individual tickets, which start at $25, are available now online at BestNightEver.org or by calling the box office at 877-424-1414 Ext. 1.

If We Build It, They Will Come

Transcendence Theatre Company launched a fundraising campaign, “If We Build It, They Will Come,” aimed at securing its future and continuing to bring enchanting performances to the community. The campaign seeks to raise $1,250,000, with generous donor Vickie Soulier matching every donation dollar for dollar. Every contribution, regardless of size, plays a crucial role in sustaining the magic of live theatre. Supporters are encouraged to make their commitments by September 26, with donations to be completed by the end of 2024 to qualify for the 100% match.

The 2024 Broadway Under the Stars season sponsors include RBC Wealth Management; Benziger Family Winery; The Press Democrat; Sotheby's International Realty; Redwood Credit Union; La Crema (Jackson Family Wines); The Alan and Susan Seidenfeld Charitable Fund; Kaiser Permanente (KP); Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, Bank of Marin; Exchange Bank; Jeffrey D. Bean, DDS; SOMO Village; Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller, and Moskowitz LLP; Friedman's Home Improvement; Sonoma Valley Inn; Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn; Parkpoint Health Club; and Sonoma Valley Authors Festival.

About Transcendence Theatre Company: Transcendence Theatre Company is California Wine Country's premiere entertainment experience, thirteen years and counting. Presenting a Broadway Under the Stars season of original outdoor musical revues, an indoor holiday show every winter, and more, our mission is to create extraordinary evenings featuring the best talents from Broadway and beyond. From its primary home within the majestic open-air ruins of the historic winery in Jack London State Historic Park to other remarkable and stunning settings throughout Wine Country and the community, Transcendence Theatre Company is dedicated to providing the joys and benefits of musical theater to all through one of a kind performances, community engagements, and arts education programs. Through its Transcendence For All initiatives, the company partners with local nonprofits to make the arts accessible to youth, seniors, people with disabilities, and more. Transcendence offers free performances and workshops, as well as accessibility features at its productions. BestNightEver.org

For 10 years, Transcendence Theatre Company (Transcendence) held its summer season at Jack London State Historic Park. However, ongoing compliance with the litigation settlement between the California State Park Ranger Association and the State of California Park Department over the environmental review process and permitting has kept Transcendence out of the park for both the 2023 and 2024 summer seasons.

Comments