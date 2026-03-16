Star-Studded Cast Joins SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD in Thousand Oaks

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Alena Bernardi (Swiped The Musical), Lis Gothelf (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Mykeal North (Meet The Robinsons), Tim Realbuto (most known for starring in the film "Bobcat Moretti"), Kristina Reyes (Arsenic and Old Lace), and Michael S. Robinson (First Date) comprise the main cast for Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at the Jeanette Airen Performing Arts Studio March 20th-March 29th. The performances run Friday- Sunday with 8pm performances on Friday and Saturday and 2pm performances on Sunday.

Performances are located at 1459 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. (Unit C1) in Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. Tickets are $20 each and are available by visiting https://www.jeanetteairenstudio.com/tickets

The show is directed by Jeanette Airen, with assistant direction by Alexuss Song. Musical direction is by Ms. Airen and Michael S. Robinson. Choreography is by Airen, with lighting design by Grant Tidwell.

On Friday evenings, the main cast will joined by the "and friends" cast, which includes Jeanette Airen, Paige Blosser, Kava Mooney, and Alexuss Song.

The show is described as such: the powerful song cycle by Jason Robert Brownthat explores life's pivotal moments-the choices that shape who we become. Through a dynamic collection of contemporary musical theater songs, the show weaves together stories of hope, risk, love, and transformation as characters stand at the crossroads of their lives. Performed by a talented cast of local performers, this moving and thought-provoking production highlights Brown's soaring score and heartfelt storytelling in an intimate theatrical experience.

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI).

All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.