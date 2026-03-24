Kathy Griffin Will Perform at Fred Kavli Theatre in November 2026

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Kathy Griffin has announced a new stop on her New Face, New Tour, coming to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 7:00pm.

Kathy Griffin is a New York Times Best Selling Author and two-time Emmy and Grammy Award–winning comedian, actress, and producer whose fearless voice and razor-sharp wit have made her one of the most recognizable figures in comedy. She first rose to prominence with her groundbreaking Bravo series Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, which ran for six seasons and earned her back-to-back Emmys, a rare feat for a reality-based comedy series. Known for her unfiltered storytelling and pop-culture savvy, Griffin has released multiple bestselling books and successful comedy specials, cementing her reputation as a bold and boundary-pushing performer. In 2014, Kathy made history for a Grammy win for Best Comedy Album, joining Whoopi Goldberg and Lily Tomlin as the only other female comedians to ever win Grammy awards in that category.



Additionally, Kathy holds the world record for writing and starring in the most stand-up specials, out of any comedian in history. Last fall, she embarked on her 24th tour, debuting New Face, New Tour, introducing entirely new material, and continuing to sell out theaters across North America. Named Out's 2025 Advocate of the Year, Griffin is a vocal advocate for free speech, LGBTQ+ rights, and political engagement. Her weekly YouTube show, Kathy Griffin: Talk Your Head Off, underscores that commitment using her platform to fearlessly challenge and confront political authority and hypocrisy.

Single tickets go on sale Friday, March 27at 10am and are priced starting at $59. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787.